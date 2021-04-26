UGASports - Rivals Camp Series Atlanta: The QB report

Rivals Camp Series Atlanta: The QB report
SUWANEE, Ga. — The quarterback position at Sunday’s Rivals Camp in Atlanta featured impressive performances from prospects as young as eighth grade, but it was an upperclassman that took home the hardware. Maryland commit AJ Swann bested a collection of more that 20 quarterbacks to earn the position MVP honors.
*****
MORE: Standouts from across Southeast impress at Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
*****
MORE: Standouts from across Southeast impress at Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news