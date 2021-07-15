The Daily Recap: Brandon Inniss is high on UGA's 2023 wish list

Here is the July 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia’s top 10 of 2023

Blayne Gilmer compiled a list of Georgia’s top 10 prospects in the class of 2023. Ranking third on the list is receiver Brandon Inniss (American Heritage/Plantation, Fla.), who has emerged as one of the top options at his position in the nation.

Georgia has done a great job of making it known that it wants Inniss, although the competition will be stiff until the end.

“Brandon Inniss has been tearing up varsity competition since he was in the eighth grade at University School in Fort Lauderdale,” Gilmer wrote. “Inniss is as polished of a wide receiver product that you will see come out of the high school ranks. Inniss is not the biggest receiver in the world but he wins with great skill and quickness.

“Oklahoma is a major threat to land a commitment from Inniss. Georgia and Miami are the two other schools who have been pursuing Inniss the hardest. Even if a commitment were to come to the Sooners in the near future, don't expect Georgia to give up on Inniss.”

Ranking seventh on Gilmer’s list is Tony Mitchell (Thompson/Alabaster, Ala.), a highly sought-after cornerback.

“Another Thompson High School standout, Tony Mitchell is the top-ranked defensive back in the country in the Class of 2023,” Gilmer wrote. “Mitchell has tremendous size and plays with great physicality and awareness. Head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinators Dan Lanning and Glenn Schumann are all working on the recruitment of Mitchell. The Georgia staff has been aware of Mitchell since the eighth grade and that three-year relationship has been bolstered even more by Mitchell's visit to Athens on June 3. The current Georgia Bulldogs did their part in recruiting Mitchell as well.

“After the visit, Mitchell said, ‘Everything was great! Everyone treats you like family at UGA. I hung out with Kelee Ringo, George Pickens, and Jackson Meeks. Those are my guys.’”

SEC Media Days

Representing Georgia at this year’s SEC Media Days will be quarterback JT Daniels and defensive tackle Jordan Davis. The two players will join Smart, with Georgia’s appearance taking place next Tuesday.

This is the first SEC Media Days since 2019 as last year’s event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

British Open preview

With the British Open beginning Thursday, Dave McMahon previewed how the UGA golfers are looking entering the tournament. Seven former UGA golfers will participate in the British Open—Harris English, Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Chris Kirk, Kevin Kisner, Keith Mitchell and Brendon Todd.

Bubba Watson was scheduled to participate but withdrew after he was exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

A former UGA golfer has never won the British Open. Kisner finished tied for second in 2018. The next best former UGA performances came from Tim Simpson (1990), Chip Beck (1992) and Todd (2015). All three tied for 12th in their respective tournaments.

