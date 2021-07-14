Daniels, Davis to represent at SEC Media Days

Quarterback JT Daniels and defensive lineman Jordan Davis will serve as Georgia’s player representatives for SEC Media Days, which get underway Monday in Hoover, Ala.

The two Bulldogs will join head coach Kirby Smart when the Bulldogs take their turn at the annual summer event, held primarily at the Wynfrey Hotel.

This will mark the first time in two years that the event has been held after the 2020 Media Days in Atlanta was cancelled due to concerns with Covid-19.

The four-day event begins Monday with Florida’s Dan Mullen, LSU’s Ed Orgeron, and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer taking the stage.

They’re followed on Tuesday by Smart, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel.

On Wednesday, it’s Alabama’s Nick Saban, Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea before the event wraps up on Thursday with Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin, and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz.

The complete list of player representatives is below:

Alabama

Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior

John Metchie III, WR, Junior

Arkansas

Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior

Grant Morgan, LB, Senior

Auburn

Bo Nix, QB, Junior

Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior

Florida

Zach Carter, DL, Senior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

JT Daniels, QB, Junior

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Kentucky

Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior

Josh Paschal, DE, Senior

LSU

Austin Deculus, OT, Senior

Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior

Ole Miss

Matt Corral, QB, Junior

Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior

Mississippi State

Aaron Brule, LB, Junior

Austin Williams, WR, Senior

Missouri

Akial Byers, DL, Senior

Case Cook, OL, Senior

South Carolina

Kingsley Engabare, DE, Senior



Nick Muse, TE, Senior

Tennessee

Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior

Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, OL, Junior

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior

Vanderbilt

Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore

Daevion Davis, DL, Junior