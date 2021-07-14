Daniels, Davis to represent at SEC Media Days
Quarterback JT Daniels and defensive lineman Jordan Davis will serve as Georgia’s player representatives for SEC Media Days, which get underway Monday in Hoover, Ala.
The two Bulldogs will join head coach Kirby Smart when the Bulldogs take their turn at the annual summer event, held primarily at the Wynfrey Hotel.
This will mark the first time in two years that the event has been held after the 2020 Media Days in Atlanta was cancelled due to concerns with Covid-19.
The four-day event begins Monday with Florida’s Dan Mullen, LSU’s Ed Orgeron, and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer taking the stage.
They’re followed on Tuesday by Smart, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel.
On Wednesday, it’s Alabama’s Nick Saban, Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea before the event wraps up on Thursday with Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin, and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz.
The complete list of player representatives is below:
Alabama
Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior
John Metchie III, WR, Junior
Arkansas
Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior
Grant Morgan, LB, Senior
Auburn
Bo Nix, QB, Junior
Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior
Florida
Zach Carter, DL, Senior
Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Georgia
JT Daniels, QB, Junior
Jordan Davis, DL, Senior
Kentucky
Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior
Josh Paschal, DE, Senior
LSU
Austin Deculus, OT, Senior
Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior
Ole Miss
Matt Corral, QB, Junior
Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior
Mississippi State
Aaron Brule, LB, Junior
Austin Williams, WR, Senior
Missouri
Akial Byers, DL, Senior
Case Cook, OL, Senior
South Carolina
Kingsley Engabare, DE, Senior
Nick Muse, TE, Senior
Tennessee
Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior
Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior
Texas A&M
Kenyon Green, OL, Junior
DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior
Vanderbilt
Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore
Daevion Davis, DL, Junior