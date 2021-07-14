British Open Preview (Georgia Bulldog edition)

Golf’s fourth and final major of 2021 is this week as the British Open begins Thursday. The British Open, or The Open Championship as some call it, was not held last year due to the pandemic, but this year it will be at played at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England. Eight former Bulldogs were originally in the field, but now there are seven. Earlier this week Bubba Watson withdrew from the event due to having direct exposure with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. A former Bulldog has never won the Claret Jug, but Kevin Kisner came close in 2018 when he was the runner-up. Former Dawgs have been red hot on the tour as of late. Here is a deeper look at all seven Georgia players as they begin their quest in winning the 149th Open Championship.

Best British Open Finishes by a Georgia Bulldog Year Finish Course Kevin Kisner 2018 T-2nd Carnoustie Tim Simpson 1990 T-12th St. Andrews Chip Beck 1992 T-12th Muirfield Brendon Todd 2015 T-12th St. Andrews Harris English 2013 T-15th Muirfield Chip Beck 1991 T-17th Royal Birkdale Chris Kirk 2014 T-19th Royal Liverpool Russell Henley 2015 T-20th St. Andrews

HARRIS ENGLISH - Official World Golf Ranking (12th) English is playing the best golf of any Bulldog on tour right now. He has seven top-10 finishes and is one of five players on tour who have won twice this season. He won the Sentry Tournament of Champions back in January, and last month won the Travelers Championship. Overall, he's made the cut in 17 of 21 events. He currently sits in second place in the FedEx Cup Standings. He has not played this major since 2016.

Harris English - Career at British Open Rounds (Score) Finish Course 2012 71, 71, 70, 75 (+7) T-54th Royal Lytham and St. Annes 2013 74, 71, 75, 70 (+6) T-15th Muirfield 2014 72, 76 (---) MC Royal Liverpool 2015 71, 72, 69, 75 (-1) T-68th St. Andrews 2016 73, 73, 73, 71 (+6) T-46th Royal Troon

Harris English - 2021 Majors The Masters (T-21st) PGA Championship (T-64th) U.S. Open (3rd) ----- BRIAN HARMAN - Official World Golf Ranking (46th) Harman has made 20 of 23 cuts this season and has a top-20 finish in three of his last four events. He has five top-10 finishes this season after just five top-10 finishes in the two previous season's combined. He made the cut the first time at the British Open, but has not made it since.

Brian Harman - Career at British Open Rounds (Score) Finish Course 2014 72, 73, 68, 71 (-4) T-26th Royal Liverpool 2015 73, 72 (---) MC St. Andrews 2017 70, 78 (---) MC Royal Birkdale 2018 71, 76 (---) MC Carnoustie 2019 72, 72 (---) MC Royal Portrush

Brian Harman - 2021 Majors The Masters (T-12th) PGA Championship (MC) U.S. Open (T-19th) ----- RUSSELL HENLEY - Official World Golf Ranking (55th) Henley has been looking good as of late. He has top-20 finishes in each of his last three events including the U.S. Open. At the U.S. Open, he was the co-leader after the third round, but struggled in the final round, finishing tied for 13th. He has two third-place finishes this season, most recently at the Honda Classic back in March. Overall, this season he has made the cut in 16 of 21 PGA Tour events which would be his best season since 2017. At the Open Championship, he has made the cut every other time. If that is the case he should make the cut this week.

Russell Henley - Career at the British Open Rounds (Score) Finish Course 2013 78, 71, 75, 75 (+15) T-73rd Muirfield 2014 75, 80 (---) MC Royal Liverpool 2015 74, 66, 72, 69 (-7) T-20th St. Andrews 2016 73, 77 (---) MC Royal Troon 2017 70, 70, 75, 67 (+2) T-37th Royal Birkdale 2018 69, 80 (---) MC Carnoustie

Russell Henley - 2021 Majors The Masters (DNP) PGA Championship (T-71st) U.S. Open (T-13th) ----- CHRIS KIRK - Official World Golf Ranking (66th) Kirk has made 16 of 21 PGA Tour cuts this season. He also has four top-10 finishes and nine in the top-25. Prior to this season, his last top-10 finish was in 2018. He has only played the British Open twice, but he did very well in his first attempt. Back in 2014, at Royal Liverpool, he shot under par in three of his four rounds.

Chris Kirk - Career at British Open Rounds (Score) Finish Course 2014 71, 74, 68, 69 (-6) T-19th Royal Liverpool 2016 72, 76 (---) MC Royal Troon

Chris Kirk - 2021 Majors The Masters (DNP) PGA Championship (MC) U.S. Open (DNP) ----- KEVIN KISNER - Official World Golf Ranking (48th) Kisner has made the cut in 12 of 21 PGA Tour events this season. However, in half of those made cuts, he has finished in the top-25; half of those, he finished in the top-10. Two of three top-10s this season have occurred in his last two events. His other one was a runner-up finish at The RSM Classic last November. He's made the cut the last four times he has played the British Open including a runner-up finish in 2018. He led or co-led the major after the first three rounds. It is the best finish ever by a Bulldog at the British Open. He has also shot under par in six of his last nine round at this major.

Kevin Kisner - Career at the British Open Rounds (Score) Finish Course 2015 71, 74 (---) MC St. Andrews 2016 70, 72, 80, 76 (+14) 76th Royal Troon 2017 70, 71, 74, 69 (+4) T-54th Royal Birkdale 2018 66, 70, 68, 74 (-6) T-2nd Carnoustie 2019 70, 71, 70, 73 (Even) T-30th Royal Portrush

Kevin Kisner - 2021 Majors The Masters (MC) PGA Championship (MC) U.S. Open (T-55th) ----- KEITH MITCHELL - Official World Golf Ranking (171st) Mitchell has made 12 of 21 cuts this season, but has missed the cut in his last four events. In April and May he was playing extremely well with a fourth place finish at The Zurich Classic of New Orleans and a third place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship. This will be his first appearance at a major this year, after playing in one last year and all four in 2019.

Keith Mitchell - Career at British Open Rounds (Score) Finish Course 2019 75, 69 (---) MC Royal Portrush

BRENDON TODD - Official World Golf Ranking (69th) Todd has made the cut in 18 of 24 events this season, including a top-10 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and the Charles Schwab Challenge. Since missing the cut at the U.S. Open, he has shot in the 60's in four of six rounds. He has appeared in just two British Opens, but has made the cut each time. He finished tied for 12th back in 2015, including a final round of 66, which was tied for lowest score that round among all golfers. He played bogey-free golf that day and had six birdies.

Brendon Todd - Career at the British Open Rounds (Score) Finish Course 2014 73, 73, 74, 67 (-1) T-39th Royal Liverpool 2015 71, 73, 69, 66 (-9) T-12th St. Andrews

Brendon Todd - 2021 Majors The Masters (T-46th) PGA Championship (MC) U.S. Open (MC) ----- As I mentioned above, Bubba Watson had to withdraw from this tournament. Bubba has played this major 11 times while making the cut in six of them. His best finish was tied for 23rd back in 2012. Here are the groups and tee times for the first round on Thursday.