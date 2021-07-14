British Open Preview (Georgia Bulldog edition)
Golf’s fourth and final major of 2021 is this week as the British Open begins Thursday.
The British Open, or The Open Championship as some call it, was not held last year due to the pandemic, but this year it will be at played at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England.
Eight former Bulldogs were originally in the field, but now there are seven. Earlier this week Bubba Watson withdrew from the event due to having direct exposure with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
A former Bulldog has never won the Claret Jug, but Kevin Kisner came close in 2018 when he was the runner-up. Former Dawgs have been red hot on the tour as of late. Here is a deeper look at all seven Georgia players as they begin their quest in winning the 149th Open Championship.
|Year
|Finish
|Course
|
Kevin Kisner
|
2018
|
T-2nd
|
Carnoustie
|
Tim Simpson
|
1990
|
T-12th
|
St. Andrews
|
Chip Beck
|
1992
|
T-12th
|
Muirfield
|
Brendon Todd
|
2015
|
T-12th
|
St. Andrews
|
Harris English
|
2013
|
T-15th
|
Muirfield
|
Chip Beck
|
1991
|
T-17th
|
Royal Birkdale
|
Chris Kirk
|
2014
|
T-19th
|
Royal Liverpool
|
Russell Henley
|
2015
|
T-20th
|
St. Andrews
HARRIS ENGLISH - Official World Golf Ranking (12th)
English is playing the best golf of any Bulldog on tour right now. He has seven top-10 finishes and is one of five players on tour who have won twice this season. He won the Sentry Tournament of Champions back in January, and last month won the Travelers Championship. Overall, he's made the cut in 17 of 21 events. He currently sits in second place in the FedEx Cup Standings. He has not played this major since 2016.
|Rounds (Score)
|Finish
|Course
|
2012
|
71, 71, 70, 75 (+7)
|
T-54th
|
Royal Lytham and St. Annes
|
2013
|
74, 71, 75, 70 (+6)
|
T-15th
|
Muirfield
|
2014
|
72, 76 (---)
|
MC
|
Royal Liverpool
|
2015
|
71, 72, 69, 75 (-1)
|
T-68th
|
St. Andrews
|
2016
|
73, 73, 73, 71 (+6)
|
T-46th
|
Royal Troon
Harris English - 2021 Majors
The Masters (T-21st)
PGA Championship (T-64th)
U.S. Open (3rd)
-----
BRIAN HARMAN - Official World Golf Ranking (46th)
Harman has made 20 of 23 cuts this season and has a top-20 finish in three of his last four events. He has five top-10 finishes this season after just five top-10 finishes in the two previous season's combined. He made the cut the first time at the British Open, but has not made it since.
|Rounds (Score)
|Finish
|Course
|
2014
|
72, 73, 68, 71 (-4)
|
T-26th
|
Royal Liverpool
|
2015
|
73, 72 (---)
|
MC
|
St. Andrews
|
2017
|
70, 78 (---)
|
MC
|
Royal Birkdale
|
2018
|
71, 76 (---)
|
MC
|
Carnoustie
|
2019
|
72, 72 (---)
|
MC
|
Royal Portrush
Brian Harman - 2021 Majors
The Masters (T-12th)
PGA Championship (MC)
U.S. Open (T-19th)
-----
RUSSELL HENLEY - Official World Golf Ranking (55th)
Henley has been looking good as of late. He has top-20 finishes in each of his last three events including the U.S. Open. At the U.S. Open, he was the co-leader after the third round, but struggled in the final round, finishing tied for 13th. He has two third-place finishes this season, most recently at the Honda Classic back in March. Overall, this season he has made the cut in 16 of 21 PGA Tour events which would be his best season since 2017. At the Open Championship, he has made the cut every other time. If that is the case he should make the cut this week.
|Rounds (Score)
|Finish
|Course
|
2013
|
78, 71, 75, 75 (+15)
|
T-73rd
|
Muirfield
|
2014
|
75, 80 (---)
|
MC
|
Royal Liverpool
|
2015
|
74, 66, 72, 69 (-7)
|
T-20th
|
St. Andrews
|
2016
|
73, 77 (---)
|
MC
|
Royal Troon
|
2017
|
70, 70, 75, 67 (+2)
|
T-37th
|
Royal Birkdale
|
2018
|
69, 80 (---)
|
MC
|
Carnoustie
Russell Henley - 2021 Majors
The Masters (DNP)
PGA Championship (T-71st)
U.S. Open (T-13th)
-----
CHRIS KIRK - Official World Golf Ranking (66th)
Kirk has made 16 of 21 PGA Tour cuts this season. He also has four top-10 finishes and nine in the top-25. Prior to this season, his last top-10 finish was in 2018. He has only played the British Open twice, but he did very well in his first attempt. Back in 2014, at Royal Liverpool, he shot under par in three of his four rounds.
|Rounds (Score)
|Finish
|Course
|
2014
|
71, 74, 68, 69 (-6)
|
T-19th
|
Royal Liverpool
|
2016
|
72, 76 (---)
|
MC
|
Royal Troon
Chris Kirk - 2021 Majors
The Masters (DNP)
PGA Championship (MC)
U.S. Open (DNP)
-----
KEVIN KISNER - Official World Golf Ranking (48th)
Kisner has made the cut in 12 of 21 PGA Tour events this season. However, in half of those made cuts, he has finished in the top-25; half of those, he finished in the top-10. Two of three top-10s this season have occurred in his last two events. His other one was a runner-up finish at The RSM Classic last November. He's made the cut the last four times he has played the British Open including a runner-up finish in 2018. He led or co-led the major after the first three rounds. It is the best finish ever by a Bulldog at the British Open. He has also shot under par in six of his last nine round at this major.
|Rounds (Score)
|Finish
|Course
|
2015
|
71, 74 (---)
|
MC
|
St. Andrews
|
2016
|
70, 72, 80, 76 (+14)
|
76th
|
Royal Troon
|
2017
|
70, 71, 74, 69 (+4)
|
T-54th
|
Royal Birkdale
|
2018
|
66, 70, 68, 74 (-6)
|
T-2nd
|
Carnoustie
|
2019
|
70, 71, 70, 73 (Even)
|
T-30th
|
Royal Portrush
Kevin Kisner - 2021 Majors
The Masters (MC)
PGA Championship (MC)
U.S. Open (T-55th)
-----
KEITH MITCHELL - Official World Golf Ranking (171st)
Mitchell has made 12 of 21 cuts this season, but has missed the cut in his last four events. In April and May he was playing extremely well with a fourth place finish at The Zurich Classic of New Orleans and a third place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship. This will be his first appearance at a major this year, after playing in one last year and all four in 2019.
|Rounds (Score)
|Finish
|Course
|
2019
|
75, 69 (---)
|
MC
|
Royal Portrush
BRENDON TODD - Official World Golf Ranking (69th)
Todd has made the cut in 18 of 24 events this season, including a top-10 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and the Charles Schwab Challenge. Since missing the cut at the U.S. Open, he has shot in the 60's in four of six rounds. He has appeared in just two British Opens, but has made the cut each time. He finished tied for 12th back in 2015, including a final round of 66, which was tied for lowest score that round among all golfers. He played bogey-free golf that day and had six birdies.
|Rounds (Score)
|Finish
|Course
|
2014
|
73, 73, 74, 67 (-1)
|
T-39th
|
Royal Liverpool
|
2015
|
71, 73, 69, 66 (-9)
|
T-12th
|
St. Andrews
Brendon Todd - 2021 Majors
The Masters (T-46th)
PGA Championship (MC)
U.S. Open (MC)
-----
As I mentioned above, Bubba Watson had to withdraw from this tournament. Bubba has played this major 11 times while making the cut in six of them. His best finish was tied for 23rd back in 2012.
Here are the groups and tee times for the first round on Thursday.
|Group
|
3:36 am (8:36 am et)
|
Chris Kirk, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior
|
4:36 am (9:36 am et)
|
Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli
|
5:42 am (10:42 am et)
|
Harris English, Erik Van Rooyen, Chez Reavie
|
8:37 am (1:37 pm et)
|
Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow (a)
|
9:15 am (2:15 pm et)
|
Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Matthias Schwab
|
9:26 am (2:26 pm et)
|
Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Shaun Norris
|
9:48 am (2:48 pm et)
|
Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner