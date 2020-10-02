UGASports - The Daily Recap: Bo Nix's maturation since freshman season

Here is the Oct. 2 edition of The Daily Recap, presented by JFQ Lending.

Carroll talking up UGA to Sorey

Four-star running back and UGA commit Lovasea Carroll (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) is trying hard to convince teammate Xavian Sorey to join him in the class of 2021. Sorey is a four-star athlete whom Georgia is recruiting hard.

"I mean, I'm trying to get my man [Sorey] to commit," Carroll said. "He'll be like a big part to our recruits, and he's a dog. I'm just trying to get him to commit right away."

Originally from Warrenton, Carroll said he thinks Georgia has a shot at Sorey. Alabama appears to be the team to beat, with Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman putting in a FutureCast on Sorey with the Crimson Tide on Sept. 23.

"Oh yeah, we got a chance," Carroll said. "We just have to keep coming hard every time and we'll have a shot."

Opposition research: Auburn insider gives take on game

Anthony Dasher spoke with AuburnSports.com’s Bryan Mathews, who offered up his take of Saturday’s game from the other side. Dasher asked Mathews how Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has matured since last season.

“I thought Bo Nix had the potential to be the best quarterback in the SEC before the season started, and I still feel that way after Week 1, with a tip of the cap to K.J. Costello and Kyle Trask, who are off to incredible starts,” Mathews said. “Nix has plenty of arm talent, can hurt you with his legs (led AU in rushing against UK), and has that 'it' factor. He's the type of quarterback you want late in the fourth quarter, needing a game-winning drive. From watching him against UK, he looks more comfortable in the pocket, not bailing as much, and did a great job of keeping his eyes downfield and feeling pressure when it was there.”

Shaffer’s chip on his shoulder

Offensive lineman Justin Shaffer has been through a lot since suffering a neck injury against South Carolina a year ago.

It took a while to be medically cleared. And just when he was ready for spring practice, the Covid-19 pandemic set in. Shaffer used the time away from the team, however, to get into better shape in preparation for the 2020 season.

“It was a bit challenging,” Shaffer said of getting back into shape. “I feel like the coronavirus break helped me out a lot. I went down to train in Miami, and I was just working. I knew I had a chip on my shoulder, and I had to get back in that starting five.”

Collin Sadler dominates in opener