UGASports - Stats Crunch

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is known for its dramatic and memorable plays, historical players, coaches switching sides, and its liking of trucks. In this, the 125th meeting of the series, Georgia has the advantage 60-56-8 over Auburn. The 60 wins is the second most against any opponent (Georgia Tech – 68). The Bulldogs have a three-game win streak in the series, and the last time Georgia had four straight wins against Auburn was 2006 to 2009. Georgia’s longest win streak in the series is nine, from 1923 to 1931. This is just the second time when these two schools have faced each other in the Georgia’s second game of the season. The first time was the first-ever meeting in 1892 (Auburn won 10-0). This meeting will make the 14th different decade when Georgia and Auburn have squared off. Here's a breakdown decade-by-decade in this prestigious series.

Georgia vs. Auburn: Decade-by-Decade Series in Decade Series in Decade 1890s Auburn led 3-2-1 1960s Auburn led 6-4 1900s Auburn led 5-4-1 1970s Auburn led 5-4-1 1910s Auburn led 5-1-2 1980s Auburn led 6-4 1920s Georgia led 9-1 1990s Auburn led 5-4-1 1930s Auburn led 6-3-1 2000s Georgia led 6-4 1940s Georgia led 7-1-1 2010s Georgia led 8-3 1950s Auburn led 6-4

This is a strange series in which both teams have an advantage record-wise in each other’s home stadium. Lately, however, the Dawgs have had their way no matter where the game has been played.

Last Five UGA Head Coaches vs. Auburn Overall Record at home on road Vince Dooley (1964-1988) 11-4-1 4-9 7-5-1 Ray Goff (1989-1995) 2-4-1 1-3 1-1-1 Jim Donnan (1996-2000) 2-3 0-2 2-1 Mark Richt (2001-2015) 10-5 5-2 5-3 Kirby Smart (2016-present) 4-1 2-0 1-1

Turning back to the Arkansas game, Stetson Bennett did a great job coming on in relief of D’Wan Mathis. Bennett almost mimicked his 2019 stats. In 2019 and 2020, he has completed exactly 20 passes, with two touchdowns (attempts and yards were close as well). Coming in relief is nothing new for a quarterback under Kirby Smart in a season opener.

Quarterbacks under Kirby Smart in Season Openers Starting Quarterback 2nd Quarterback 3rd Quarterback 2016 vs. North Carolina Greyson Lambert (5/8 54 yards) Jacob Eason (8/12 131 yards) 2017 vs. Appalachian State Jacob Eason (1/3 4 yards) Jake Fromm (10/15 143 yards) Brice Ramsey (0/2 0 yards) 2018 vs. Austin Peay Jake Fromm (12/16 157 yards) Justin Fields (7/8 63 yards) Matthew Downing (2/3 4 yards) 2019 at Vanderbilt Jake Fromm (15/23 156 yards) 2020 at Arkansas D'Wan Mathis (8/17 55 yards) Stetson Bennett (20/29 211 yards)

Georgia spread the ball around, as seven different Bulldogs had at least one rushing attempt, while 12 Dawgs had at least one reception. Zamir White led the way with 13 rushing attempts for 71 yards and a score. As for receivers, Kearis Jackson led with receptions with six (he had five total in 2019). George Pickens had four receptions, but one was for a 19-yard touchdown. Pickens had one of the top seasons by a Bulldog receiver last season. I decided to see how he compares to some of Georgia’s best receivers all-time, through their first 15 games of their collegiate career.

Notable Georgia Receivers - First 15 Games Played at UGA Hines Ward Terrence Edwards Fred Gibson A.J. Green George Pickens Receptions 74 68 56 66 53 Rec Yards 1,181 948 1,146 1,101 774 TD Rec 6 10 8 9 9 100-yd gms 3 2 8 2 1

I consider Brice Hunter very notable, but he had just three catches his freshman season before setting a Georgia record with 76 during his sophomore season in the early 1990s. The other touchdown reception belonged to tight end John FitzPatrick. The seven-yard touchdown was his first of his career. Here's a breakdown on who received the ball in Georgia’s first game of the season.

Receiving Breakdown by Bulldog Receivers vs. Arkansas Wide Receivers Tight Ends Running Backs Receptions 19 4 5 Yards Receiving 190 57 19 TD Receptions 1 1 0

After a slow start, the number one defense from a season ago stepped up. Last season, Georgia allowed a first-quarter touchdown to just two SEC teams and this season, Arkansas scored on its second possession. From then on, the defense held its ground. The Razorbacks were held to three more points and had 280 yards total (91 yards on the scoring drive). The Dawgs even recorded a safety on a failed Hogs’ trick play. It was the first safety for Georgia since the opening game against North Carolina in 2016. Georgia’s safety Richard LeCounte picked off two of Feleipe Franks passes. They were his sixth and seventh career interceptions. It was also the second straight game (2020 Sugar Bowl) in which he had two picks. He is the only active SEC player to have multiple interceptions in more than one game of his career. Here are the last eight times that a Bulldog has had more than one interception in a game.

Last 8 Times where a UGA player had 2 INT in a Game Opponent Opposing Quarterback(s) Sanders Commings 2012 vs. Tennessee Tyler Bray Damian Swann 2013 Captial One Bowl vs. Nebraska Taylor Martinez Quincy Mauger 2014 at Missouri Maty Mauk Dominick Sanders 2014 Belk Bowl vs. Louisville Reggie Bonnafon and Kyle Bolin Dominick Sanders 2015 vs. Kentucky Patrick Towles Quincy Mauger 2016 vs. Missouri Drew Lock Richard LeCounte 2020 Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor Charlie Brewer and Jacob Zeno Richard LeCounte 2020 at Arkansas Feleipe Franks

The last time a Georgia player had three interceptions in a game was Tra Battle in 2006 against Auburn. One of those interceptions was a 30-yard pick-six for a score. Speaking of 30-yard pick-sixes, that's just what Eric Stokes did for the Dawgs late in the third quarter last Saturday. It was Stokes’ first career interception. Scott Cochran had a pretty good first game as Georgia’s Special Teams’ Coordinator.

Georgia Special Teams vs. Arkansas Position Key Stats Jake Camarda *** Punter 7 punts (5 inside the 20) 49.9 average Jack Podlesny Kicker 2/2 FG, 3/3 Extra Points, 6 kickoffs (5 touchbacks) Kenny McIntosh Kickoff Returner 2 returns, 91 yards, 45.5 average (long of 48) Kearis Jackson Punt Returner 2 returns, 34 yards, 17.0 average (long of 19) Tyrique Stevenson Punt Returner 1 return, 23 yards Zamir White Punt Return Team Blocked Punt

Georgia needs to lower its number of penalties. The Bulldogs had 12 penalties for 108 yards in the game (8-for-73 in the first quarter alone). It was the sixth time under Kirby Smart the Dawgs had double-digit penalties in a game. The good news for Georgia is that the Dawgs won all six of those games.

Georgia Double-Digit Penalties under Kirby Smart Penalties / Yards Game Result 2017 at Notre Dame 12 / 127 Won 20-19 2018 at Vanderbilt 13 / 115 Won 41-13 2018 vs. Auburn 12 / 85 Won 27-10 2019 at Vanderbilt 10 / 115 Won 30-6 2019 at Tennessee 11 / 107 Won 43-14 2020 at Arkansas 12 / 108 Won 37-10