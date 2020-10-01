 UGASports - Stats Crunch
football

Stats Crunch

Dave McMahon
@dave_mc_stats

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is known for its dramatic and memorable plays, historical players, coaches switching sides, and its liking of trucks. In this, the 125th meeting of the series, Georgia has the advantage 60-56-8 over Auburn. The 60 wins is the second most against any opponent (Georgia Tech – 68). The Bulldogs have a three-game win streak in the series, and the last time Georgia had four straight wins against Auburn was 2006 to 2009. Georgia’s longest win streak in the series is nine, from 1923 to 1931. This is just the second time when these two schools have faced each other in the Georgia’s second game of the season. The first time was the first-ever meeting in 1892 (Auburn won 10-0).

This meeting will make the 14th different decade when Georgia and Auburn have squared off. Here's a breakdown decade-by-decade in this prestigious series.

Georgia vs. Auburn: Decade-by-Decade
Series in Decade Series in Decade

1890s

Auburn led 3-2-1

1960s

Auburn led 6-4

1900s

Auburn led 5-4-1

1970s

Auburn led 5-4-1

1910s

Auburn led 5-1-2

1980s

Auburn led 6-4

1920s

Georgia led 9-1

1990s

Auburn led 5-4-1

1930s

Auburn led 6-3-1

2000s

Georgia led 6-4

1940s

Georgia led 7-1-1

2010s

Georgia led 8-3

1950s

Auburn led 6-4

This is a strange series in which both teams have an advantage record-wise in each other’s home stadium. Lately, however, the Dawgs have had their way no matter where the game has been played.

Last Five UGA Head Coaches vs. Auburn
Overall Record at home on road

Vince Dooley (1964-1988)

11-4-1

4-9

7-5-1

Ray Goff (1989-1995)

2-4-1

1-3

1-1-1

Jim Donnan (1996-2000)

2-3

0-2

2-1

Mark Richt (2001-2015)

10-5

5-2

5-3

Kirby Smart (2016-present)

4-1

2-0

1-1
*** Kirby Smart won neutral game in Atlanta during 2017 SEC Championship

Turning back to the Arkansas game, Stetson Bennett did a great job coming on in relief of D’Wan Mathis. Bennett almost mimicked his 2019 stats. In 2019 and 2020, he has completed exactly 20 passes, with two touchdowns (attempts and yards were close as well). Coming in relief is nothing new for a quarterback under Kirby Smart in a season opener.

Quarterbacks under Kirby Smart in Season Openers
Starting Quarterback 2nd Quarterback 3rd Quarterback

2016 vs. North Carolina

Greyson Lambert (5/8 54 yards)

Jacob Eason

(8/12 131 yards)

2017 vs. Appalachian State

Jacob Eason

(1/3 4 yards)

Jake Fromm

(10/15 143 yards)

Brice Ramsey

(0/2 0 yards)

2018 vs. Austin Peay

Jake Fromm

(12/16 157 yards)

Justin Fields

(7/8 63 yards)

Matthew Downing

(2/3 4 yards)

2019 at Vanderbilt

Jake Fromm

(15/23 156 yards)

2020 at Arkansas

D'Wan Mathis

(8/17 55 yards)

Stetson Bennett

(20/29 211 yards)

Georgia spread the ball around, as seven different Bulldogs had at least one rushing attempt, while 12 Dawgs had at least one reception. Zamir White led the way with 13 rushing attempts for 71 yards and a score. As for receivers, Kearis Jackson led with receptions with six (he had five total in 2019). George Pickens had four receptions, but one was for a 19-yard touchdown.

Pickens had one of the top seasons by a Bulldog receiver last season. I decided to see how he compares to some of Georgia’s best receivers all-time, through their first 15 games of their collegiate career.

Notable Georgia Receivers - First 15 Games Played at UGA
Hines Ward Terrence Edwards Fred Gibson A.J. Green George Pickens

Receptions

74

68

56

66

53

Rec Yards

1,181

948

1,146

1,101

774

TD Rec

6

10

8

9

9

100-yd gms

3

2

8

2

1
*** These are Ward's first 15 games as Wide Receiver (he played RB as Fr and QB as Soph)

I consider Brice Hunter very notable, but he had just three catches his freshman season before setting a Georgia record with 76 during his sophomore season in the early 1990s.

The other touchdown reception belonged to tight end John FitzPatrick. The seven-yard touchdown was his first of his career. Here's a breakdown on who received the ball in Georgia’s first game of the season.

Receiving Breakdown by Bulldog Receivers vs. Arkansas
Wide Receivers Tight Ends Running Backs

Receptions

19

4

5

Yards Receiving

190

57

19

TD Receptions

1

1

0

After a slow start, the number one defense from a season ago stepped up. Last season, Georgia allowed a first-quarter touchdown to just two SEC teams and this season, Arkansas scored on its second possession. From then on, the defense held its ground. The Razorbacks were held to three more points and had 280 yards total (91 yards on the scoring drive). The Dawgs even recorded a safety on a failed Hogs’ trick play. It was the first safety for Georgia since the opening game against North Carolina in 2016.

Georgia’s safety Richard LeCounte picked off two of Feleipe Franks passes. They were his sixth and seventh career interceptions. It was also the second straight game (2020 Sugar Bowl) in which he had two picks. He is the only active SEC player to have multiple interceptions in more than one game of his career. Here are the last eight times that a Bulldog has had more than one interception in a game.

Last 8 Times where a UGA player had 2 INT in a Game
Opponent Opposing Quarterback(s)

Sanders Commings

2012 vs. Tennessee

Tyler Bray

Damian Swann

2013 Captial One Bowl vs. Nebraska

Taylor Martinez

Quincy Mauger

2014 at Missouri

Maty Mauk

Dominick Sanders

2014 Belk Bowl vs. Louisville

Reggie Bonnafon and Kyle Bolin

Dominick Sanders

2015 vs. Kentucky

Patrick Towles

Quincy Mauger

2016 vs. Missouri

Drew Lock

Richard LeCounte

2020 Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor

Charlie Brewer and Jacob Zeno

Richard LeCounte

2020 at Arkansas

Feleipe Franks

The last time a Georgia player had three interceptions in a game was Tra Battle in 2006 against Auburn. One of those interceptions was a 30-yard pick-six for a score. Speaking of 30-yard pick-sixes, that's just what Eric Stokes did for the Dawgs late in the third quarter last Saturday. It was Stokes’ first career interception.

Scott Cochran had a pretty good first game as Georgia’s Special Teams’ Coordinator.

Georgia Special Teams vs. Arkansas
Position Key Stats

Jake Camarda ***

Punter

7 punts (5 inside the 20) 49.9 average

Jack Podlesny

Kicker

2/2 FG, 3/3 Extra Points,

6 kickoffs (5 touchbacks)

Kenny McIntosh

Kickoff Returner

2 returns, 91 yards, 45.5 average

(long of 48)

Kearis Jackson

Punt Returner

2 returns, 34 yards, 17.0 average

(long of 19)

Tyrique Stevenson

Punt Returner

1 return, 23 yards

Zamir White

Punt Return Team

Blocked Punt
*** Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Georgia needs to lower its number of penalties. The Bulldogs had 12 penalties for 108 yards in the game (8-for-73 in the first quarter alone). It was the sixth time under Kirby Smart the Dawgs had double-digit penalties in a game. The good news for Georgia is that the Dawgs won all six of those games.

Georgia Double-Digit Penalties under Kirby Smart
Penalties / Yards Game Result

2017 at Notre Dame

12 / 127

Won 20-19

2018 at Vanderbilt

13 / 115

Won 41-13

2018 vs. Auburn

12 / 85

Won 27-10

2019 at Vanderbilt

10 / 115

Won 30-6

2019 at Tennessee

11 / 107

Won 43-14

2020 at Arkansas

12 / 108

Won 37-10

The most penalties that Georgia ever had in a game was 18 vs. Middle Tennessee State in 2003 (they won that game, too).


(Cover Photo courtesy of Gunnar Rathbun and Georgia Sports Communications)

