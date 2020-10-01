BRENTWOOD, Tennessee - There's no denying that some of the nation's best players can be found at Bradenton, Florida's IMG Academy.

That's certainly true of Georgia commit Lovasea Carroll, who's been toting the rock for the Ascenders for two years now.

With top players surrounding him daily, he's flexing his recruiting muscle for the Bulldogs and working to build on the 2021 class with one specific player in mind.