UGASports - The Daily Recap: Blaylock goes down, Foreman recaps visit

Here is the Aug. 28 edition of The Daily Recap.

Another torn ACL for Blaylock

UGA receiver Dominick Blaylock tore the ACL in his left knee, which is the same injury he suffered in the SEC Championship against LSU. Blaylock is expected to make a full recovery, although he will miss the 2020 season.

This is the third major injury since Blaylock’s sophomore year of high school. Then, he fractured his ankle playing baseball. Blaylock was expected to play a vital role as one of Georgia’s top pass catchers.

The receivers behind Blaylock

Anthony Dasher wrote a column on the receiver depth now that Blaylock will miss the upcoming season.

The room is big in numbers but lacks experience. Expected to step up in Blaylock’s absence will be a combination of Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton and Demetris Robertson. In addition, James Cook could see some additional time at receiver.

Ladd McConkey, Tommy Bush and Matt Landers could also factor into the mix, too.

Foreman recaps UGA visit

Adam Gorney caught up with the nation’s top overall prospect Korey Foreman following his recent visit to Athens. While he couldn’t tour the school or meet with the coaches, Foreman had a lot of great things to say about the trip.

An excerpt from the interview:

What did you think of Athens?

Foreman: First time I went out there it was beautiful. The next time I was out there it was even more beautiful. I still have five schools I’m looking at. The recruiting process is exciting. When you get to go on visits when you weren’t able to go on visits and when you set it up with your own family, even without the full experience, it’s something you enjoy. Everybody has that, ‘Oh, I just came home from a visit feeling.’ Everybody knows what that is.

What was it like there with Maason Smith and did it feel comfortable?

Foreman: I didn’t want to leave Georgia. The only reason was because I was with Maason. I just like hanging out with the dude. He’s just like me and I’m just like him. We both have the mindset that we want to go to the NFL to be able to support our kids’ kids.

In addition, Foreman met with Brock Vandagriff, Amarius Mims and Xavien Sorey on the trip.

Fact or fiction: Georgia leads for both Foreman and Smith

With the recent visit to Athens, Gorman and Mike Farrell debated whether the Bulldogs now lead for both Foreman and Smith.

Farrell says fiction, predicting Smith ends up at LSU but that Foreman could be leaning Georgia. Gorman, however, believes both players are trending Georgia’s way right now.

Gorman and Farrell touched on a couple of other college football topics, too.

Coaches Corner: Warren ‘out of nowhere and set the world on fire'

Patrick Garbin caught up with Lackawanna Community College head coach Mark Duda to discuss cornerback De’Jahn Warren and his recent commitment to Georgia.

“Out of high school (Suitland in Maryland), I would say De’Jahn was a ‘zero-star’ prospect,” Duda said. “He didn’t have a great high school career, so he was hardly recruited. But then, he came out of nowhere and set the world on fire. De’Jahn started to shine, running down people who are super fast. Granted, he was part of a really good defensive backfield. Besides him, we got a guy going to Penn State and another to East Carolina. Still, De’Jahn had a tremendous fall—maybe the best fall a corner has ever had at Lackawanna—just as far as picking balls off and making fantastic plays.”

Once Warren was able to show what he could do on the football field, many of the major schools came calling.

“After showing what he could do last fall, De’Jahn was recruited—and I mean highly recruited,” Duda said. “At first, we heard from Alabama, Oklahoma, then Oregon… The bottom line was it seemed like everyone was suddenly super interested in him. De’Jahn got it down to three schools: Maryland, which is close to his home; Penn State, which is only a couple of hours from here (Scranton); and then there was Georgia. When it came to Georgia, Coach (Charlton) Warren was pretty much the guy involved in the recruiting process. We’ve had kids transition to big-time programs all over, but this will be our first to go to Georgia.”

