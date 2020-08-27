UGASports - Column: Taking a look at the WRs following Blaylock injury

Injuries are always going to be part of college football. How you deal with them is ultimately what determines how successful a team will be.

That is the challenge facing Georgia after the Bulldogs lost wide receiver Dominick Blaylock to a torn ACL.

Let us examine the situation.

We will start with the obvious, losing any player to an injury is an unfortunate situation, especially one like Blaylock who first tore the ACL in his right knee during the SEC Championship last December against LSU.

From all indications, his recovery was moving right along. Although head coach Kirby Smart told reporters on August 16 that the former Walton High star was still not cleared yet for contact, he was able to do straight-line running. Although it remained unclear when Blaylock would have been ready, it was not going to be long.

That is no longer the case.

I texted Walton High Director of Football Operations Monty Bumper, who not only confirmed the injury but said it occurred in the same right knee that Blaylock injured in the SEC title. Game.

So, what is next for Georgia as it pertains to the slot position, where Blaylock was expected to play a vital role?

Look for redshirt sophomore Kearis Jackson to be a key player.

A hand injury in last year’s opener at Vanderbilt put Jackson's season off to a difficult start, as he ultimately was not able to have as productive a year as many thought that he might.

But he's better now.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken singled out Jackson as someone he has already been impressed with during camp, and that would certainly qualify as good news.

Freshman Jermaine Burton is another name we have heard who has been working at the slot, and from what little information is seeping out of the closed practices, Burton has been opening some eyes as well.

Senior Demetris Robertson certainly has experience at the position.

It was believed the Savannah native would see most of his action on the outside, but with Blaylock gone, it is certainly conceivable that could change. Either way, it will be comforting to Monken and head coach Kirby Smart that there is at least one other player more than capable of playing the position.

Keep an eye on James Cook, too.

There were a few times last year when Cook was implemented as a slot receiver, and under Monken, it won’t come as a surprise if that happens again as Georgia’s new play-caller made a point that he plans on using the entire field and getting the football to players in space. With Cook being one of the Bulldogs’ most explosive backs, this would only make sense.

Freshman Ladd McConkey is also working at slot, but it is unclear how much he will be ready to play as a true freshman.

As for the rest of Georgia’s receiving corps, other players will have to step up, too.

Everyone knows about George Pickens. The Sugar Bowl MVP after catching 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in the win over Baylor just might be the best wide receiver in the SEC, but he is going to need some help.

Matt Landers is a name that many Georgia fans are not in the habit of trusting after some drops, but he fared well in the Sugar Bowl. And don;'t forget Tommy Bush. Bush battled a sports hernia all last year, but like Jackson, he was one of the receivers mentioned by Monken as someone who could contribute. Former UGA head coach Jim Donnan also mentioned the good reports he was hearing about Bush on the UGASports LIVE podcast a few weeks ago.

The more the merrier.

There are also going to be plenty of opportunities for the receivers like freshman Marcus Rosemy, Justin Robinson, and ultimately Arian Smith, once he is recovered from his recent procedure to repair an old meniscus injury.

Holdovers Makiya Tongue and Trey Blount also remain in the picture.

No doubt Smart hopes that is it as far as injuries go. While the Bulldogs can probably survive not having Blaylock for the season, any more serious maladies could put the position in a bind.