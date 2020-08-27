Georgia will be without sophomore wide receiver Dominick Blaylock for the year after suffering an ACL tear Wednesday.

A former four-star standout at Walton High School, the injury occurred in the same left knee he tore during the SEC Championship against LSU, according to Monty Bumper of the football staff at Walton.

"We are all torn up over it, but he will bounce back," Bumper replied via text. "He will be back."

Georgia later released a statement.

“University of Georgia sophomore wide receiver Dominick Blaylock suffered an injury to his left knee Wednesday during a non-contact drill. Surgery will be required and he will miss the 2020 season,” it read. “A full recovery is expected.”

This is the third major injury for Blaylock, who suffered a fractured ankle sliding into second base during his sophomore year at Walton and required reconstructive surgery.

During a Zoom call with reporters on Aug. 16, head coach Kirby Smart said Blaylock had not yet been cleared for contact and was only doing straight-line running.

Blaylock enjoyed a banner freshman season for the Bulldogs, seeing action in 12 of the team’s 14 games, catching 18 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns. He was expected to play a key role on this year’s squad.

With Blaylock out, that is expected to leave Kearis Jackson and freshman Jermaine Burton as the main players at slot receiver, at least until Arian Smith has recovered from his recent procedure to correct an old meniscus injury. Freshman Ladd McConkey is also getting reps at slot, according to a source.

“Kearis Jackson has been a relative surprise in terms of his consistency and the way he’s played and developed,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said during a Zoom session with reporters on Monday. “That’s what we’re paid to do. We are paid to recruit talented players and develop them and maximize their measurable skillset. That is what coaching is, utilizing what they do bring to the table.”

Senior Demetris Robertson was expected to be used primarily on the outside, but that could now change.

Monken said he was impressed with what he was seeing from Georgia’s receivers.

“It’s a group of talented guys that really have been a joy to work with. They’re excited about the opportunities they have in front of them with a couple of guys leaving last year but we’re still relatively young with a couple of guys we’re counting on with George and some of the incoming freshmen and some of the older guys that still have work to do as developmental players that need the reps,” Monken said. “Guys like Matt Landers, D-Rob. I know he is one of our older players but from a developmental standpoint. Tommy Bush and some of our older guys that I think will push for playing time.”