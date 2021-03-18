UGASports - The Daily Recap: Azeez Ojulari highlighted UGA's pro day

Here is the March 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Ojulari highlights pro day

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari was the main attraction for Georgia’s pro day, with all 32 teams buzzing about him to head coach Kirby Smart.

“As far as Azeez, every team I talked to today, that's probably the first question I get. What do you think Azeez is? Is he an SAM? Is he a DPR (designated pass rusher)? What can he do outside of rushing the passer? Is he going to be able to play in space?” Smart said. “There's a lot of questions there they want to know, because they're talking about investing a lot of money in those high draft picks. So, they want to get a lot of information on those guys.”

Ojulari posted 26 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press, a broad jump of 10 feet 6 inches and ran the 40-yard dash in times of 4.62 and 4.66.

“I believe it was really good, and it helped me,” Ojulari said. “I think today I was able to come out and show them.”

‘Squirrel diet’

Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland quipped that a “squirrel diet” helped him drop some of the weight he put on in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 season. If you recall, Cleveland, when he was a high school prospect, once spoke about getting hungry to the point where he shot a squirrel, cleaned it and ate it.

“A squirrel diet definitely helped cut a little weight this offseason, so yeah, we put a really good time on that,” Cleveland said. “No complaints with that.”

Smart lit up when he was asked about Cleveland, giving a great sales pitch to NFL teams about the veteran offensive lineman.

“Big Ben, they’re getting the man, the myth, the legend himself. Ben Cleveland is first of all a great person, just like the rest of these guys. But he’s a guy I’ve known since 9th grade,” Smart said. “He’s got a tremendous family, he’s played a lot of football here, he’s practiced a lot of football here, and he’s been around here a long time.”

LeCounte isn’t worried about 40 time

Safety Richard LeCounte said he isn’t concerned about the 4.78-second 40-yard dash time he recorded at pro day. While he obviously isn’t happy about it, LeCounte said his body of work should be enough for NFL teams to believe in him.

“It is what is,” LeCounte said. “Good or bad, my tape shows what type of player I am, how I use my speed on the field. So, I’m not too worried about that 40.”

LeCounte was enjoying a great senior season in 2020 with three interceptions in the first five games. But the night after Georgia’s win over Kentucky, LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident that injured him for the rest of the season—outside of getting in on the final play of the team’s Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

LeCounte said he was thankful that Smart gave him that last play so he could touch the playing field one final time as a Bulldog.

“Just being in Mercedes-Benz [Stadium] playing one last time was a blessing,” LeCounte said. “That just shows the type of passion I have for this game. I can’t give up on my team, and they never gave up on me. And for Coach Smart to give me that final play meant everything to me.”

Campbell hopes to crack the first round

Cornerback Tyson Campbell has mostly been thought of as a second or third round prospect throughout the draft process. With his pro day performance, Campbell hopes he will catapult into the first-round conversation.

“Of course I want to be a first-rounder,” Campbell said. “At the end of the day, I’m leaving it in God’s hands, and hopefully I get the call for a team and get blessed for them to give me an opportunity.”

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young broke down the performances of outgoing Georgia players at pro day. They go player by player and give commentary on their workouts and NFL draft projections. As spring football has begun, they turn their focus to the 2021 UGA team and what to watch for in spring camp. Jake also gave an update on his trip to Dallas to meet with future potential recruits.