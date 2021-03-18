UGASports - The Daily Recap: Azeez Ojulari highlighted UGA's pro day

The Daily Recap: Azeez Ojulari highlighted UGA's pro day
Ojulari highlights pro day
Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari was the main attraction for Georgia’s pro day, with all 32 teams buzzing about him to head coach Kirby Smart.
“As far as Azeez, every team I talked to today, that's probably the first question I get. What do you think Azeez is? Is he an SAM? Is he a DPR (designated pass rusher)? What can he do outside of rushing the passer? Is he going to be able to play in space?” Smart said. “There's a lot of questions there they want to know, because they're talking about investing a lot of money in those high draft picks. So, they want to get a lot of information on those guys.”
Ojulari posted 26 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press, a broad jump of 10 feet 6 inches and ran the 40-yard dash in times of 4.62 and 4.66.
“I believe it was really good, and it helped me,” Ojulari said. “I think today I was able to come out and show them.”
‘Squirrel diet’
Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland quipped that a “squirrel diet” helped him drop some of the weight he put on in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 season. If you recall, Cleveland, when he was a high school prospect, once spoke about getting hungry to the point where he shot a squirrel, cleaned it and ate it.
“A squirrel diet definitely helped cut a little weight this offseason, so yeah, we put a really good time on that,” Cleveland said. “No complaints with that.”
Smart lit up when he was asked about Cleveland, giving a great sales pitch to NFL teams about the veteran offensive lineman.
“Big Ben, they’re getting the man, the myth, the legend himself. Ben Cleveland is first of all a great person, just like the rest of these guys. But he’s a guy I’ve known since 9th grade,” Smart said. “He’s got a tremendous family, he’s played a lot of football here, he’s practiced a lot of football here, and he’s been around here a long time.”
LeCounte isn’t worried about 40 time
Safety Richard LeCounte said he isn’t concerned about the 4.78-second 40-yard dash time he recorded at pro day. While he obviously isn’t happy about it, LeCounte said his body of work should be enough for NFL teams to believe in him.
“It is what is,” LeCounte said. “Good or bad, my tape shows what type of player I am, how I use my speed on the field. So, I’m not too worried about that 40.”
LeCounte was enjoying a great senior season in 2020 with three interceptions in the first five games. But the night after Georgia’s win over Kentucky, LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident that injured him for the rest of the season—outside of getting in on the final play of the team’s Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.
LeCounte said he was thankful that Smart gave him that last play so he could touch the playing field one final time as a Bulldog.
“Just being in Mercedes-Benz [Stadium] playing one last time was a blessing,” LeCounte said. “That just shows the type of passion I have for this game. I can’t give up on my team, and they never gave up on me. And for Coach Smart to give me that final play meant everything to me.”
Campbell hopes to crack the first round
Cornerback Tyson Campbell has mostly been thought of as a second or third round prospect throughout the draft process. With his pro day performance, Campbell hopes he will catapult into the first-round conversation.
“Of course I want to be a first-rounder,” Campbell said. “At the end of the day, I’m leaving it in God’s hands, and hopefully I get the call for a team and get blessed for them to give me an opportunity.”
Jim Donnan, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young broke down the performances of outgoing Georgia players at pro day. They go player by player and give commentary on their workouts and NFL draft projections. As spring football has begun, they turn their focus to the 2021 UGA team and what to watch for in spring camp. Jake also gave an update on his trip to Dallas to meet with future potential recruits.
‘Not lying’
Safety Lewis Cine said Smart wasn’t making up the notion he would try out multiple players at cornerback during the spring. On the first day of practice, Smart even had Cine taking snaps at corner.
“Kirby was not lying when he said everyone was getting a look at cornerback,” Cine said. “He’s tried everyone, including myself. I don’t know; if I’m put there I’m going to play it to the best of my ability.”
Addae brings the juice
Cine was thoroughly impressed with the energy new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae brought on Tuesday’s first practice of the spring.
“He has a lot of juice—a lot of energy,” Cine said. “A very smart guy. He knows his scheme; he knows his stuff. Based on what I’ve seen (Tuesday), seeing him firsthand now, full practices are starting. He’s a very energetic guy. Very hands-on. That’s something I really enjoy about him.”
Stock up
Big moves 📈🏈#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/9Yrt2eSuu3— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 18, 2021
Pro day recap
Our guys showed out today 💪#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/up7VMmGYxK— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 17, 2021
Blazin’
Showing off that Georgia 𝙎𝙋𝙀𝙀𝘿 🏃♂️💨#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/raKyhrPiw5— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 17, 2021
