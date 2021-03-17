UGASports - Richard LeCounte not worried about his 40 time at Pro Day

The type of player LeCounte was at Georgia from 2017-2020 places him amongst the Bulldogs’ top defenders during Kirby Smart’s head coaching tenure. After playing a reserve role as a true freshman, he led the team with 74 tackles in 2018. As a junior, LeCounte intercepted a team-high four passes, or the same number of interceptions corralled by the rest of the squad that season.

“It is what is,” said LeCounte, who added he had yet to see his “official” time. “Good or bad, my tape shows what type of player I am, how I use my speed on the field. So, I’m not too worried about that 40.”

Still, because of what he demonstrated on the field while at Georgia, LeCounte didn’t seemed too concerned with his sluggish time.

Albeit an “unofficial” time, the 4.78 posted by Richard LeCounte in the 40-yard dash at Georgia’s Pro Day was significantly slower than what many expected from the four-year Bulldog safety. By comparison, the following were the unofficial times posted by other departing defenders: Eric Stokes- 4.28; Tyson Campbell- 4.40; DJ Daniel- 4.47; Mark Webb- 4.50; and Monty Rice- 4.59.

A preseason All-American entering last year, LeCounte’s senior campaign got off to a stellar start. Through the season’s first five games, he had intercepted three passes and earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Kentucky) for the first time in his career. However, upon returning to Athens from Lexington, Kentucky, he suffered multiple injuries in a motorcycle accident. Despite missing the final four games of the regular season, an injured LeCounte earned first-team All-SEC honors.

Against Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, LeCounte was inserted for the bowl’s final play after begging to get into the game.

“Just being in Mercedes-Benz [Stadium] playing one last time was a blessing,” LeCounte recalled from Georgia’s 24-21 victory over the Bearcats on January 1. “That just shows the type of passion I have for this game. I can’t give up on my team, and they never gave up on me. And for Coach Smart to give me that final play meant everything to me.”

LeCounte, who measured at 5-foot-10 and 196 pounds, was rather confident in how well he performed in front of NFL scouts in the drill portion of the event: “lit it up,” according to him. For what it’s worth, he is also confident he can improve his 40 time.

Nevertheless, LeCounte currently has only one worry—and it’s certainly not how fast he ran the 40-yard dash at Pro Day.

“I definitely could have run faster. But there are some minor things I can tweak to get that time down,” LeCounte said. “But, like I said, I’m not really worried about it. I’m worried about getting on a [NFL] squad and playing ball.”