UGASports - Kirby Smart 'was not lying' about cornerback

It’s no secret that Georgia has some holes to fill at cornerback.

With Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel off to the NFL draft, the Bulldogs are in a position requiring them to replace both their outside cornerbacks. In addition, Georgia also lost defensive back Tyrique Stevenson when he decided to transfer to Miami.

To replace these players, it appears a lot more people than you'd initially think are getting a look at the position. Head coach Kirby Smart previously said he would cast a wide net to figure out who could potentially play cornerback and replace last season’s starters.

Even safety Lewis Cine said he saw some cornerback reps at practice Tuesday.

“Kirby was not lying when he said everyone was getting a look at cornerback,” Cine said. “He’s tried everyone, including myself. I don’t know; if I’m put there I’m going to play it to the best of my ability.”

Cine probably won’t end up at cornerback when it’s all said and done. But as he implied, it’s worth noting the lengths that Georgia is going to ensure it’s set at the cornerback position.

Redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo, a former five-star prospect who missed last season due to a shoulder injury, is a favorite for one of the openings. The other cornerback spot? It’s anyone’s guess. Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green, and Daran Branch are thought to be the present contenders.

But as Cine said, a lot of people are getting looks.

“The cornerback position is completely open,” Smart said in a prior interview. “To name guys is probably not smart of me. We have a lot of guys that could be working at cornerback. Every guy on the team is a potential cornerback right now. We're in search of guys who can play that position at a high level in a really tough conference. You look across the SEC; throwing the ball has gotten better and better, and we want those guys to get exposed. We're one of the conferences that plays more man-to-man than anyone else. So you need to have guys out there who can function. That position is up for grabs. There are no guys who are proven returning starters. And every guy is working hard to learn the techniques and details that it takes to play winning football at that position."

Cine said Green, a freshman early enrollee, made a solid impression in his first practice.

“I think Nyland can bring something really good to the team,” Cine said. “He’s long, fast, very athletic. As every younger guy he’s still learning. There’s a lot we can see from him, going forward.”

Cine also noted that Ringo is getting up to speed after missing last season.

“Kelee is a great kid and a great player also," Cine said. "He’s also learning as everyone else is learning. He sat down the whole year due to his injury. He’s learning, playing fast. Kelee is a sound kid.”

While Georgia has holes to fill at cornerback, safety seems pretty set with Cine and Christopher Smith. That stated, Cine was asked if running back Lovasea Carroll was seeing practice time as a defensive back, which is something former UGA coach Jim Donnan said might be a possibility on a recent UGASports Live podcast.

Cine, however, didn’t divulge any details.

“I’m very aware you guys know who’s back there now and who’s made switches,” he said. “But I’ve really been focused on helping the young guys.”