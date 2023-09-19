Here is the Sept. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Kicker competition?

Following Peyton Woodring’s two missed field goals against South Carolina, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he will re-evaluate the kicker position. Woodring, the nation’s top recruit at kicker in the class of 2023, has been handling field goals while Jared Zirkel has been tasked with kickoffs.

Given the results thus far, there is potential for a change.

Smart said he and his staff have been talking with Woodring to figure out why he’s had these early-season misses.

“Yeah, you definitely talk to him. You try to find out the whys and how they're feeling, what's going on emotionally, especially when it's a freshman,” Smart said. “You try to talk to him, and we've got guys on our team that he's close to. We've got guys that work with the kickers within our organization that do a good job, and you just try to get information, and you try to help them every way you can. The first thing that'll help him is scoring touchdowns, because extra points are easier than field goals.”

In addition to his two misses against the Gamecocks, Woodring also missed a field goal against Ball State. Two of his three misses have come from inside of 40 yards.

Defending Beck again

Smart reiterated that he’s happy with how quarterback Carson Beck has performed through the first three games of the 2023 season.

"Carson has done a good job. Again, I don't know what you guys write, read or hear, because you listen to a lot more of it than I do. I don't know,” Smart said. “I go by his week of practice, his preparation, and his execution. And I'm very pleased with that. I mean he makes good decisions with the ball.”

The Bulldogs haven’t put together a solid first half of offensive football in three games. Last Saturday against South Carolina, Georgia was held to three points at the break. The Bulldogs only had 17 points at the half against Tennessee-Martin and were scoreless in the first quarter against Ball State, before exploding for 31 points in the second.

Smart said that while the offense needs to improve in the early going, these issues weren’t specific to Beck or offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

"The offense that we've played this year is the exact same offense as we've played for the last three years. Look at the plays. Anybody who knows football would tell you that the plays are the same," Smart said. "Our execution in the red area hadn't been great and haven't scored as many points. We haven't been as explosive and as dynamic, and some of that has to do with players being out, some of that has to do with executing, but very comfortable with where we are offensively.”

