Message boards and social media have been ripe with Georgia fans complaining about Bulldog offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, and in many instances, quarterback Carson Beck.

Head coach Kirby Smart doesn’t want to hear it.

“I want to clarify, I'm very … Carson has done a good job. Again, I don't know what you guys write, read or hear, because you listen to a lot more of it than I do. I don't know,” Smart said. “I go by his week of practice, his preparation, and his execution. And I'm very pleased with that. I mean he makes good decisions with the ball.”

Smart was just warming up.

Georgia’s head coach also reminded reporters that Beck has been preparing for his current opportunity for two years.

“Nobody asked about Carson Beck for two years, but he was out there doing the same thing he's doing now. He was getting better, and that allowed for a smooth transition,” Smart said. “He’s hearing the exact same plays, the exact same calls. Everybody thinks it's some kind of different offense. It's the exact same. It's not different.”

Smart does admit the results need to improve. But for anyone who places a direct blame on Beck and Bobo, Smart feels those claims are off base.

"The offense that we've played this year is the exact same offense as we've played for the last three years. Look at the plays. Anybody who knows football would tell you that the plays are the same," Smart said. "Our execution in the red area hadn't been great and haven't scored as many points. We haven't been as explosive and as dynamic, and some of that has to do with players being out, some of that has to do with executing, but very comfortable with where we are offensively.”

The Bulldogs are averaging 467 yards of offense per game. Beck is among the SEC leaders in completion percentage, having converted 71 of 96 passes for 846 yards. He has three touchdowns and just one interception.

Smart admits the offense needs to start faster than it has the first three weeks, but disagreed with a reporter asking whether he wants to see Georgia be more aggressive throwing the ball.

“I don't really understand what you're asking, to be honest. Do you want more shots downfield? There are shots on a lot of plays that the look is not there. If its middle field closed, you don't just take a shot. The quarterback has a read. If they're in quarters and the safety is deep, you don't just take a shot. Right?” Smart said. “But what he's really good at, is one of the best I've been around, is seeing the coverage, knowing what it is, and then knowing where to go with the ball. I don't know if that answers your question or not, because I don't know perception, and I really don't know your reality or anybody's reality, because I don't judge other people's perception. I only look at what happens in a game and what happens in practice, and I feel very good that Carson is doing a good job.”

However, simply because Smart feels Beck is doing a good job, that does not mean he’s not being challenged.

There are areas he wants to continue seeing him grow. He feels Beck will.

“I think we challenge him with different things. What I've been most proud of is his composure, number one, which I never doubted. He has a great demeanor about him that he handles positive and negative almost the same,” Smart said. “As a matter of fact, there was a touchdown Saturday, I saw him celebrate for the first time, and that's really good. Like when you see that emotion, it was one of the touchdowns in the second half where got a little emotional, and excited. I think our guy’s kind of rally around him when he does that.”

But there is work to do.

“You know, stepping up in the pocket, there were a couple of times that he started losing a little confidence and he started stepping back. He's got to be willing to step up like they talk about race car drivers. When the smoke's there, you’ve got to go right through it. There's a lot of smoke in there sometimes, especially when people pressure you,” Smart said. “You got to be willing to step up and go through it and not always out and around it, because you can't always outrun it that way. Still, I'm really pleased with the way he's playing, but there are certain things he can continue to work on.”