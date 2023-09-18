Injuries continue to be a part of the storyline for Georgia and heading into Saturday’s game against UAB (7:30 p.m., ESPN2) right tackle Amarius Mims’ name has been added to the mix.

Mims injured his ankle against South Carolina, and according to head coach Kirby Smart, he's going to be out for a while.

"Mims' ankle sprain was bad. He's going to have to have tightrope surgery, so he'll have surgery on that, similar to what Cash (Jones) had done, similar to what Lawson Luckie had done," Smart said. "So, we don't how long that'll, be, but he'll be back. It's just a matter of how long.”

Mims was unable to put any weight on his left foot when he came off the field. He went immediately to the locker room before returning with his left foot in a boot and on crutches.

Depending on how long Mims is out, look for Xavier Truss to slide over to right tackle with Dylan Fairchild taking over at left guard. Another name to watch is junior Austin Blaske, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Unfortunately, Mims is not the only one.

“Ron (Courson) informed me that we have the longest injury list we've ever had since being here. So it continues to grow, and I think that's a trend across college football," Smart said. " You very rarely hear me talk about our guys being injured or, you know, woe is me. I don't think it's something that you can control. We practice how we practice, and for a couple of years, we've been really fortunate to not have very many injuries. I always hear about other teams, and this year it seems to be the theme across college football.

I know Shane had a lot at South Carolina. There were a lot of them in the SEC opponents, but we certainly have more than we've ever had. So that becomes a hurdle. We must do a good job overcoming that, and we have to be very resourceful as coaches in how we use the players we do have. "

Other notable injuries:

... Smart said he does not expect wide receiver Ladd McConkey to be ready this week.

... Safety Javon Bullard (ankle) remains day to day.

... Running back Roderick Robinson is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

... Tight ends Pearce Spurlin III and Lawson Luckie will be out again this week.

... Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram- Dawkins (foot) is out for an indefinite period of time.

... Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. missed last week's game with an illness but is expected back this week.

... Linebacker E.J. Lightsey remains out with an undisclosed injury.

... Running back Branson Robinson is out for the year with a torn patella tendon.



