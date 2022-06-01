The Daily Recap: Arch Madness in June

“Top quarterback, top overall prospect, a famous last name. Arch Manning has all the hype it's possible to have as a high school prospect,” May wrote. “He's by far the top signal caller in this class and has the top programs in the country battling for his services. The Bulldog coaching staff, particularly Todd Monken and Buster Faulkner , have done a tremendous job cultivating relationships with Manning and his family. Georgia and Texas have separated themselves as the frontrunners in this recruitment. The Bulldogs will receive an official visit the first weekend in June, and Manning will visit Texas June 18.

Jed May compiled the latest Georgia recruiting cheat sheet , featuring the players the program has zeroed in on. Among those is none other than quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans).

Smart on Saban-Fisher feud

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked for his thoughts on the public dispute between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. In May, Saban said Fisher’s Texas A&M program paid the entire 2022 recruiting class, which Fisher took objection to.

“To be honest with you, my phone started blowing up right when Jimbo's press conference hit. I haven’t thought about it a day since. In the world that we operate in, you’re worried about what’s in front of you right now, which is the 15 recruits I’m trying to get on the phone, the conversations I’m trying to have,” Smart said. “I’m not really worried about a feud between two guys that used to sit in the same staff meeting and have similar conversations. At the end of the day, things like that happen. You should be on the headphones sometimes. You’d think that was Mickey Mouse. It's just that it happened in front of everybody. It’s not something I prefer to comment on. I’m worried about what we do at Georgia, and that’s my focus.”

Smart talks future scheduling

Smart acknowledged the difficulties the SEC is finding when it comes to scheduling games for a 16-team conference once Oklahoma and Texas join.

“It’s hard. When you look at the options out there there are a lot of options. I’m for what gives the student-athlete the best experience in our conference,” Smart said. “We’ve got two more teams on the horizon, and that changes the dynamics as well. There’s nothing wrong with a nine-game schedule, but that might not be the best thing for the conference right now. I think it’s a lot more about who you play in those other games than necessarily a nine-game schedule.”

Peal’s a fan of Brown’s approach

Safety Chris Peal (Providence Day/Charlotte, N.C.) is a big believer in Georgia secondary coach Fran Brown. Peal especially likes the fact that Brown thinks highly of his game.

"Coach Fran feels like I'm being slept on a little bit," Peal said.

Hoops: Ingram granted waiver

Jailyn Ingram received a waiver from the NCAA that allows him to be eligible for the 2022-23 season. Ingram entered what would have been his final year of college basketball before tearing his ACL early into the season.

Head coach Mike White is excited to have Ingram’s experience on the roster this season.

“He’s going to bring a lot of experience,” White said. “In all of the spring meetings that I had with players, he was a guy who was pointed to as much as anyone in terms of his voice in the locker room and being an extension of the staff.”

In addition, White commented on how big it is for the program to welcome back Kario Oquendo. Oquendo briefly entered his name into the transfer portal before electing to remain with the program.

“We had some really healthy conversations, some really transparent communication,” White said. “I thought there was a real chance he could take off in the portal after those conversations. But we continued to have them. Eventually, it got to the point where he circled back.”

Newcomers move in