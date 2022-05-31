Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on conference scheduling

DESTIN, Fla. – Kirby Smart can’t predict the future when it comes to future scheduling for the SEC when Oklahoma and Texas officially become league members in 2025.

Whether a new slate includes eight conference games or nine, pods or pods, he doesn’t have any idea.

What he does know is that the 16 schools and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will decide what is in the best interest of the conference.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning at the SEC Spring Meetings being held at the Sandestin Beach Hilton, Smart says he’s looking forward to seeing what direction the league ultimately goes.

“I’m always excited to have great matchups, but I think you have to walk a fine line,” Smart said. “I don’t think there’s a coach in his right mind who’s going to say in a perfect world I think it’s eight games, nine games, because there’s so much more involved than just what the coach wants.”

Smart was speaking of television contracts and schedule equity within the league. When Texas and Oklahoma join the league, that chore becomes even more difficult.

“It’s hard. When you look at the options out there there are a lot of options. I’m for what gives the student-athlete the best experience in our conference,” Smart said. “We’ve got two more teams on the horizon, and that changes the dynamics as well. There’s nothing wrong with a nine-game schedule, but that might not be the best thing for the conference right now. I think it’s a lot more about who you play in those other games than necessarily a nine-game schedule.”

Smart said a potential nine-game schedule would not affect his philosophy when it comes to playing big-time non-conference games.

“We’ve been very aggressive in terms of scheduling and scheduling opponents out in the future that make great match-ups, because we want the University of Georgia to play in big games,” Smart said. “So, whether that’s another SEC opponent or another Power 5 opponent that excites our fan base and attracts our fan base, then so be it. But I don’t have a stance in terms of this is what’s best, or that’s what’s best, because it changes as our conference changes.”

Smart hinted that more options are being discussed that have been reported thus far.

However, as it relates to divisions, pods and permanent rivals, Smart said he’s only worried about one thing.

“I’m into what’s best for our conference. And that’s long-term best for our conference what gives us the best opportunity to create national champions,” Smart said. “I’m not trying to look at it through a straw of only what’s best for Georgia, because sometimes those two are hard to co-exist. To try to keep 14 or 16 teams for that, there’s not a model for that.

“Somebody is going to have something they dislike within that model, so it’s about the student-athletes and their experience more so than just the schedule.”

Whatever happens, don’t look for Smart to concern himself too much with what the future holds.

He’s more concerned about the Bulldogs’ upcoming season, starting with the opener against Oregon at Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

“I don’t think about it because I’m worried about the opponents that I’ve got to play this year. It’s easy for you to think about those matchups and it never crosses my mind, because I’m concerned with the schedule I’ve got,” Smart said. “I’m worried about Oregon, and that’s just the truth. Does it excite me that our conference is growing, and it can become stronger? Absolutely. But I’m not thinking for one second about the 2025 schedule.”