A three-star defensive back out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Chris Peal explained how Georgia defensive back coach Fran Brown and the remainder of the Georgia staff view him and his skillset: Underrated.

"Coach Fran (Brown) feels like I'm being slept on a little bit," Peal said.

Brown has been recruiting Peal since his time at Rutgers. After coming to Georgia, the pursuit of Brown has only intensified. The communication between Peal, Brown and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp has been constant. The talks have also proven fruitful as Georgia will host Peal on his first official visit of this recruitment.

UGASports caught up with Peal to talk about the upcoming visit to Athens and his relationship with the Georgia staff.