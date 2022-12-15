Here is the Dec. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Spring in winter

With the long layoff leading into the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia has spent its most recent practices working on fundamentals and how to improve themselves. In terms of game-planning against Ohio State, that will likely come the week of the game.

“It’s always good to put them at the forefront where they’re getting quality reps and not on the scout team,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “At the end of the day, this is almost like another set of spring practices. We get 15 practices for spring practices. We may not get that many in, but we get a lot of practice in once you include walk-throughs. I’ve seen these guys have exponential growth and really become good players before spring even starts.”

Georgia will arrive in Atlanta on Dec. 26, which is when you can expect the Bulldogs to start planning for the Buckeyes specifically.

“We’ve been practicing,” Smart said. “Not specifically for Ohio State, but to maintain staying in shape and make sure our guys are sharp physically.”

Injury update

Georgia is hopeful that it will have AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey fully available for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Mitchell has dealt with an ankle injury throughout the year but was able to see 15 snaps against LSU in the SEC Championship. McConkey injured his knee in the SEC Championship.

Right tackle Warren McClendon injured his knee as well against LSU. Smart said McConkey and McClendon aren't practicing but that there's still plenty of time left to heal.

"I don't know when exactly we will get those guys back, they're not practicing just yet," Smart said. "They're running, moving around, but we're still 16-17 days out."

Smart said that Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle) should be available to play against Ohio State.

