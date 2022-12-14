One of the best aspects of having a month between the SEC Championship and the New Year’s Eve Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl date with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals is that it gives some injured Bulldogs the opportunity to heal.

That includes wide receiver Ladd McConkey and right tackle Warren McClendon.

McClendon suffered a mild MCL sprain in the win over LSU, while McConkey tweaked an injury to his knee that caused problems for much of the year.

Although the pair have yet to see the field during the early part of practice, both are anticipated to be ready to go against the Buckeyes, although head coach Kirby Smart took a cautious approach when asked Wednesday.

"I don't know when exactly we will get those guys back, they're not practicing just yet," Smart said. "They're running, moving around, but we're still 16-17 days out."

McConkey has been Georgia’s best receiver with 51 catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns, along with six rushes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

McClendon has started all 13 games for the Bulldogs at right tackle.

In other injury news, outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle) is expected to be able to play, and Smart said he should be on the practice field today.

The added time off will also be a boon for wide receiver AD Mitchell, who played 15 snaps in the SEC Championship.

Mitchell missed most of the year with a high ankle sprain, but returned the previous week for a play against Georgia Tech and threw a two-point conversion pass to Darnell Washington to account for the final 50-30 score against the Tigers.