To quote Sanford Stadium PA announcer Brook Whitmire, Pearce Spurlin's blood runs red and black.

He grew up in metro Atlanta as a rabid Georgia fan. Spurlin is also Georgia's longest-standing commit in the 2023 class, having been pledged to the Bulldogs since Sept. 30, 2020.

That long journey is almost at an end, as Spurlin is set to early enroll at Georgia and participate in bowl practices next week.

"It’s going to be surreal until it actually happens," Spurlin said. "I’m just excited to get to work, man. There’s nothing else around it besides I’m just excited to get it going and better myself and just try to contribute."