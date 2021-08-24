The Daily Recap: Another reason why QB play will be vital vs. Clemson

Here is the Aug. 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Top-five quarterbacks

Dayne Young took a look at where winning quarterbacks in games between top five teams were eventually selected in the NFL draft. The reason for doing so is that Georgia and Clemson will square off in Week 1 in a battle between teams ranked in the top five.

In the end, the data over the past four years shows it pays to have the quarterback ore coveted by the NFL.

In the past four years the winning quarterback in games between top-five teams has been selected at an average spot of 25th overall. The losing quarterback has been taken at an average spot of 93rd. Taking it a step further, Young accounted for what he described as statistical anomalies, which has the winning quarterback at an average selection of 10th overall and the losing quarterback at an average selection of 62nd.

“Only one time in the last four seasons has a future first-round QB been defeated by a future non-first round QB in a top 5 college football matchup,” Young wrote. “That was when Jake Fromm and Georgia won the Rose Bowl over Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma.”

As for the Georgia-Clemson game, both JT Daniels and D.J. Uiagalelei were former five-star recruits. Time will tell how the NFL views them.

“Now back up to full health with and a full year with Todd Monken, has Daniels taken the leap to future NFL cornerstone? Is Uiagalelei of the Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence caliber?” Young wrote. “The primary questions based on the above data: which is most likely to be a future top-10 NFL draft pick? And which is more likely to be third round (or later selection)? Recent history says that guiding light can accurately predict the team that wins the game.”

State of the defense

In his state of the defense column, Radi Nabulsi wrote that this unit has no shortage of speed. That stated, the defense has been somewhat in flux this offseason while patching up a secondary that suffered a lot of losses to the NFL and transfer.

In addition, Nabulsi noted that one freshman linebacker has stood out as a potential day one contributor. Since this column is on the Dawgvent, you must be a UGASports subscriber to read it. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so today.

Film don’t lie

Young and Brent Rollins took a deep dive into how Georgia’s special teams performed a year ago. A big part of this was how place-kicker Jack Podlesny performed, especially considering he was forced to replace Rodrigo Blankenship. Podlesny posted an 84.9 field goal grade per Pro Football Focus.

Jake Camarda also had a strong season by posting an 86.8 punting grade.

Young and Rollins also noted a particular offensive player who posted a 90.1 special teams grade in 2020.

Following the future

Blayne Gilmer wrote up some updates on how Georgia targets and commits performed over the past week. Part of that was recapping the performances quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.) and athlete Malaki Starks (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) had during their meeting last Friday.

Coming soon