Want to win a top-5 game? You better have the best QB

It sounds simple, right? A quarterback touches the football more than any other player. So, if two top 5 teams are going head-to-head, the winning team typically has the better quarterback. It sounds obvious. The gap, though, may be wider than you think.

Here are the quarterbacks in the games between top 5 teams over the last four years. There are 21 games in total. A good barometer for talent and future potential is where a player was drafted by NFL franchises. The number in parenthesis is the spot the player was selected in the NFL Draft. For the undrafted players, we are using 260 (one past the typical final pick) to illustrate their NFL value.



2020

Mac Jones (15) over Justin Fields (11)

Justin Fields (11) over Trevor Lawrence (1)

Mac Jones (15) over Ian Book (133)

Trevor Lawrence (1) over Ian Book (133)

Ian Book (133) over DJ Uiagalelei (still playing) **2OT**

Mac Jones (15) over Stetson Bennett IV (still playing)

Mac Jones was drafted 15th overall.

2019

Joe Burrow (1) over Trevor Lawrence (1)

Joe Burrow (1) over Jalen Hurts (53)

Trevor Lawrence (1) over Justin Fields (11)

Joe Burrow (1) over Jake Fromm (167)

Joe Burrow (1) over Tua Tagovailoa (5)

Burrow had a legendary season for the Tigers. (Jesse Johnson)

2018

Trevor Lawrence (1) over Tua Tagovailoa (5)

Trevor Lawrence (1) over Ian Book (133)

Tua Tagovailoa (5) over Kyler Murray (1)

Tua/Hurts (53) over Jake Fromm (167)

Tua Tagovailoa (5) over Joe Burrow (1)

Trevor Lawrence will go down as one of the best QBs in college football history. (AP Photo)

2017

Hurts/Tua (5) over Jake Fromm (167)

Jake Fromm (167) over Baker Mayfield (1) **2OT**

Jalen Hurts (53) over Kelly Bryant (undrafted)

Baker Mayfield (1) over JT Barrett (undrafted)

Jalen Hurts (53) over Deondre Francois (undrafted)

Jake Fromm helped take down Baker Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners. (Radi Nabulsi)

Data points

-The average future draft position for a winning quarterback in college football games between top 5 teams over the last four years is 25th pick overall. -The average future draft position for the losing quarterback in college football games between top 5 teams over the last four years is 93th pick overall. -If you remove the three outliers from the winners and losers to adjust for statistical anomalies, the winning QB is picked 10th overall on average. The losing QB is picked 62nd overall. -Only one time in the last four seasons has a future first-round QB been defeated by a future non-first round QB in a top 5 college football matchup. That was when Jake Fromm and Georgia won the Rose Bowl over Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma.



Georgia vs. Clemson

While head-to-head quarterback debates don't make sense because they don't directly compete with each other, it is true that a great quarterback is needed to win these kinds of games.