Film Don't Lie: Georgia special teams

Brent: For the Bulldogs, their overall team special teams grade peaked last season, as their 90.0 team grade was the highest in the Kirby Smart era and fourth-best in the entire FBS.

Dayne: Eyeballs and intrigue always focus on offense and defense this time of year. Special teams is critical for championship teams and must not be forgotten or diminished. Georgia has the experience and weapons on special teams to be among the most dominant teams in the nation in these respective units.

Dayne: Jack Podlesny must be still riding high after his 53-yard field goal cinched a last second win against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. Podlesny had the tall order of following up Rodrigo Blankenship, one of the most prolific scorers in team history. Podlesny made 81% of his kicks last season and proved to be a long range threat. He was three for three on kicks beyond 50 yards. He was also a perfect 38-38 on extra points.

Brent: The ninth-highest graded field goal kicker in the Power 5 last year returns after posting an impressive debut season. For field goal grading, distance is obviously the primary factor. Thus, 50-plus yarders made are the highest-graded kicks. However, when you add the situational/potentially game winning element Podlesny was in for the go-ahead kick in the Peach Bowl, the grading goes up another notch if made. Thus, his kick was one of seven in the entire FBS season of kicks to receive that high of a grade.