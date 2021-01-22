UGASports - The Daily Recap: Another look at JT Daniels' accuracy

Here is the Jan. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Accuracy on third down

By the end of 2020 season, “Third and Daniels” became a legitimate thing thanks to quarterback JT Daniels’ ability to pick up conversions on third down. Dave McMahon broke down the year-end numbers in this category from when Daniels took over as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

Daniels completed 19 of 27 passes on third down for 279 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. This came out to a 70.4 completion percentage on third down, giving the Bulldogs a big lift down the stretch of the 2020 season. While Daniels was great on third down, he also displayed great accuracy in every other situation, completing 67.2 percent of his throws for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

His 67.2 completion percentage in a single season ranks third in Georgia history behind Hutson Mason (67.9 in 2014) and Jake Fromm (67.3 in 2018).

In addition, Daniels ranked second in Georgia history in yards per attempt with 10.34, ranking second behind Matt Robinson, who averaged 10.88 yards per attempt in 1974.

Spotlight on Sorey

Anthony Dasher took a look at freshman linebacker Xavian Sorey and what he can bring to the Bulldogs in 2021.

“There's little question regarding Sorey’s talent. He has great length, he can run, and he plays hard,” Dasher wrote. “He possesses all the attributes you’re looking for in someone to excel at outside linebacker, his planned position at Georgia. Priority One is to gain some weight as soon as possible.

“Sorey is listed as 214 pounds by Georgia, and a bit more muscle and strength will be needed. But he has the frame to carry it, and Bulldog fans should feel confident that strength coach Scott Sinclair and his staff will be able to make that happen.”

Hoops: High fives

McMahon compiled five statistical notes from Georgia’s 63-62 win over Kentucky Wednesday night. Of note, the Bulldogs held the Wildcats to the fewest points of any SEC opponent they have faced this season. They also held Kentucky to only a 42.1 shooting percentage, which was also the lowest of the season against SEC opponents.

In addition, Sahvir Wheeler now has 12 games with five or more assists, which is the most of any player in the SEC. Arkansas’ Jalen Tate and LSU’s Javonte Smart are tied for second with six.

