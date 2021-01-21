UGASports - High Fives - Five notes about the win over Kentucky

High Fives - Five notes about the win over Kentucky
Georgia defeated Kentucky 63-62 on a basket by P.J. Horne with just over one second left. It was just the 27th win by Georgia in the series compared to Kentucky's 129. It was also the first Bulldog win in the series since March 7, 2013. The Dawgs are 3-1 this season in games decided by 4 points or less. Let's look at some of the main stats on why Georgia won in this edition of High Fives.
1 - Georgia's defense (plus a lack of Kentucky's offense) was crucial for Wednesday night's win. The Bulldogs allowed the fewest points and the allowed the lowest shooting percentages in all the conference games this season. Check out the win against the Wildcats compared to the other SEC games this season.
|Date and Opponent
|Opponent Pts
|Opp FG Pct
|Opp 3-pt FG Pct
|
Dec 30 vs Mississippi State
|
83
|
43.9 (29/66)
|
44.4 (12/27)
|
Jan 6 at LSU
|
94
|
44.3 (31/70)
|
33.3 (10/30)
|
Jan 9 at Arkansas
|
99
|
52.2 (36/69)
|
57.1 (12/21)
|
Jan 13 vs Auburn
|
95
|
56.5 (35/62)
|
25.0 (5/20)
|
Jan 16 at Ole Miss
|
74
|
50.8 (31/61)
|
31.8 (7/22)
|
Jan 20 vs Kentucky
|
62
|
42.1 (24/57)
|
7.7 (1/13)
2 - The statistics most people look at are points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. People also look at shooting from the field, from the free throw line and from beyond the arc. Here are a couple of intangible stats that most fans pass over, but which were very crucial in the big win over the Cats.
|Kentucky
|Georgia
|
Turnovers / Points off Turnovers
|
17 / 11
|
11 / 25
|
Points in the Paint
|
36
|
44
|
Fast Break Points
|
5
|
20
3 - Individually, Andrew Garica led the Dawgs with 16 points. The Stony Brook transfer came off the bench to score his second-most points as a Bulldog (he had 22 in the season-opener against Florida A&M). Garcia had been struggling as of late, but Wednesday was a different story as you can see below.
|Wednesday vs. Kentucky
|Previous 2 Games Combined
|
Points
|
16
|
8
|
Field Goals
|
8 / 12
|
2 / 7
|
Rebounds
|
6
|
6
4 - Another one of Georgia's star transfers this season has been Justin Kier. Kier didn't score a lot, but he made up for it in other ways. He ended up with seven points, five rebounds and tied a season-high with five steals.
|Opponent
|Points
|Rebounds
|Steals
|
Travis Leslie
|
12/22/08 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|
19
|
8
|
5
|
Travis Leslie
|
11/25/10 vs. Notre Dame
|
23
|
9
|
5
|
Trey Thompkins
|
2/19/11 vs. Tennessee
|
11
|
9
|
6
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|
11/9/12 vs. Jacksonville
|
17
|
6
|
5
|
J.J. Frazier
|
1/9/16 vs. Ole Miss
|
9
|
7
|
5
|
J.J. Frazier
|
2/6/16 vs. Auburn
|
16
|
6
|
5
|
Justin Kier
|
12/22/20 vs. Northeastern
|
7
|
7
|
5
|
Justin Kier
|
1/20/21 vs. Kentucky
|
7
|
5
|
5
5 - Sahvir Wheeler had ten points and seven assists, but maybe his most impressive stat was that he had a season-low two turnovers. It is assists that he is known for as he is currently on a season-record pace for most assists per game by a Georgia Bulldog. The sophomore is currently averaging 7.4 assists per game this season. He has had at least five assists in 12 of 13 games this season. How impressive is that? Check out the SEC leaders in 5+ assist games this season.
|Team
|5+ Assist Games
|
Sahvir Wheeler
|
Georgia
|
12
|
Jalen Tate
|
Arkansas
|
6
|
Javonte Smart
|
LSU
|
6
|
Scotty Pippen, Jr
|
Vanderbilt
|
5
|
Justin Powell
|
Auburn
|
5
Some other quick stats -
- K.D. Johnson had ten points and has scored ten or more in each of the three games he has played this season.
- Toumani Camara had nine rebounds on the night. He has had at least nine rebounds in five of the 12 games he has played this season. Last season he did it once in 32 games.
- P.J. Horne scored eight points, but once again it was his last two with 1.3 seconds remaining that won the game for the Bulldogs.
(cover photo courtesy of Georgia Sports Communications)