UGASports - High Fives - Five notes about the win over Kentucky

High Fives - Five notes about the win over Kentucky

Dave McMahon
@dave_mc_stats

Georgia defeated Kentucky 63-62 on a basket by P.J. Horne with just over one second left. It was just the 27th win by Georgia in the series compared to Kentucky's 129. It was also the first Bulldog win in the series since March 7, 2013. The Dawgs are 3-1 this season in games decided by 4 points or less. Let's look at some of the main stats on why Georgia won in this edition of High Fives.

1 - Georgia's defense (plus a lack of Kentucky's offense) was crucial for Wednesday night's win. The Bulldogs allowed the fewest points and the allowed the lowest shooting percentages in all the conference games this season. Check out the win against the Wildcats compared to the other SEC games this season.

Georgia Defense in SEC Games this season
Date and Opponent Opponent Pts Opp FG Pct Opp 3-pt FG Pct

Dec 30 vs Mississippi State

83

43.9 (29/66)

44.4 (12/27)

Jan 6 at LSU

94

44.3 (31/70)

33.3 (10/30)

Jan 9 at Arkansas

99

52.2 (36/69)

57.1 (12/21)

Jan 13 vs Auburn

95

56.5 (35/62)

25.0 (5/20)

Jan 16 at Ole Miss

74

50.8 (31/61)

31.8 (7/22)

Jan 20 vs Kentucky

62

42.1 (24/57)

7.7 (1/13)

2 - The statistics most people look at are points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. People also look at shooting from the field, from the free throw line and from beyond the arc. Here are a couple of intangible stats that most fans pass over, but which were very crucial in the big win over the Cats.

Team Stats from Wednesday Night
Kentucky Georgia

Turnovers / Points off Turnovers

17 / 11

11 / 25

Points in the Paint

36

44

Fast Break Points

5

20

3 - Individually, Andrew Garica led the Dawgs with 16 points. The Stony Brook transfer came off the bench to score his second-most points as a Bulldog (he had 22 in the season-opener against Florida A&M). Garcia had been struggling as of late, but Wednesday was a different story as you can see below.

Andrew Garcia - Last 3 Games
Wednesday vs. Kentucky Previous 2 Games Combined

Points

16

8

Field Goals

8 / 12

2 / 7

Rebounds

6

6

4 - Another one of Georgia's star transfers this season has been Justin Kier. Kier didn't score a lot, but he made up for it in other ways. He ended up with seven points, five rebounds and tied a season-high with five steals.

Georgia players with 5+ pts, 5+ reb, 5+ steals since 2008-2009 season
Opponent Points Rebounds Steals

Travis Leslie

12/22/08 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

19

8

5

Travis Leslie

11/25/10 vs. Notre Dame

23

9

5

Trey Thompkins

2/19/11 vs. Tennessee

11

9

6

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

11/9/12 vs. Jacksonville

17

6

5

J.J. Frazier

1/9/16 vs. Ole Miss

9

7

5

J.J. Frazier

2/6/16 vs. Auburn

16

6

5

Justin Kier

12/22/20 vs. Northeastern

7

7

5

Justin Kier

1/20/21 vs. Kentucky

7

5

5

5 - Sahvir Wheeler had ten points and seven assists, but maybe his most impressive stat was that he had a season-low two turnovers. It is assists that he is known for as he is currently on a season-record pace for most assists per game by a Georgia Bulldog. The sophomore is currently averaging 7.4 assists per game this season. He has had at least five assists in 12 of 13 games this season. How impressive is that? Check out the SEC leaders in 5+ assist games this season.

Most Games this season with 5+ Assists by SEC player
Team 5+ Assist Games

Sahvir Wheeler

Georgia

12

Jalen Tate

Arkansas

6

Javonte Smart

LSU

6

Scotty Pippen, Jr

Vanderbilt

5

Justin Powell

Auburn

5

Some other quick stats -

- K.D. Johnson had ten points and has scored ten or more in each of the three games he has played this season.

- Toumani Camara had nine rebounds on the night. He has had at least nine rebounds in five of the 12 games he has played this season. Last season he did it once in 32 games.

- P.J. Horne scored eight points, but once again it was his last two with 1.3 seconds remaining that won the game for the Bulldogs.


(cover photo courtesy of Georgia Sports Communications)

