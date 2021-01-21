UGASports - High Fives - Five notes about the win over Kentucky

Georgia defeated Kentucky 63-62 on a basket by P.J. Horne with just over one second left. It was just the 27th win by Georgia in the series compared to Kentucky's 129. It was also the first Bulldog win in the series since March 7, 2013. The Dawgs are 3-1 this season in games decided by 4 points or less. Let's look at some of the main stats on why Georgia won in this edition of High Fives.

1 - Georgia's defense (plus a lack of Kentucky's offense) was crucial for Wednesday night's win. The Bulldogs allowed the fewest points and the allowed the lowest shooting percentages in all the conference games this season. Check out the win against the Wildcats compared to the other SEC games this season.

Georgia Defense in SEC Games this season Date and Opponent Opponent Pts Opp FG Pct Opp 3-pt FG Pct Dec 30 vs Mississippi State 83 43.9 (29/66) 44.4 (12/27) Jan 6 at LSU 94 44.3 (31/70) 33.3 (10/30) Jan 9 at Arkansas 99 52.2 (36/69) 57.1 (12/21) Jan 13 vs Auburn 95 56.5 (35/62) 25.0 (5/20) Jan 16 at Ole Miss 74 50.8 (31/61) 31.8 (7/22) Jan 20 vs Kentucky 62 42.1 (24/57) 7.7 (1/13)

2 - The statistics most people look at are points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. People also look at shooting from the field, from the free throw line and from beyond the arc. Here are a couple of intangible stats that most fans pass over, but which were very crucial in the big win over the Cats.

Team Stats from Wednesday Night Kentucky Georgia Turnovers / Points off Turnovers 17 / 11 11 / 25 Points in the Paint 36 44 Fast Break Points 5 20

3 - Individually, Andrew Garica led the Dawgs with 16 points. The Stony Brook transfer came off the bench to score his second-most points as a Bulldog (he had 22 in the season-opener against Florida A&M). Garcia had been struggling as of late, but Wednesday was a different story as you can see below.

Andrew Garcia - Last 3 Games Wednesday vs. Kentucky Previous 2 Games Combined Points 16 8 Field Goals 8 / 12 2 / 7 Rebounds 6 6

4 - Another one of Georgia's star transfers this season has been Justin Kier. Kier didn't score a lot, but he made up for it in other ways. He ended up with seven points, five rebounds and tied a season-high with five steals.

Georgia players with 5+ pts, 5+ reb, 5+ steals since 2008-2009 season Opponent Points Rebounds Steals Travis Leslie 12/22/08 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 19 8 5 Travis Leslie 11/25/10 vs. Notre Dame 23 9 5 Trey Thompkins 2/19/11 vs. Tennessee 11 9 6 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11/9/12 vs. Jacksonville 17 6 5 J.J. Frazier 1/9/16 vs. Ole Miss 9 7 5 J.J. Frazier 2/6/16 vs. Auburn 16 6 5 Justin Kier 12/22/20 vs. Northeastern 7 7 5 Justin Kier 1/20/21 vs. Kentucky 7 5 5

5 - Sahvir Wheeler had ten points and seven assists, but maybe his most impressive stat was that he had a season-low two turnovers. It is assists that he is known for as he is currently on a season-record pace for most assists per game by a Georgia Bulldog. The sophomore is currently averaging 7.4 assists per game this season. He has had at least five assists in 12 of 13 games this season. How impressive is that? Check out the SEC leaders in 5+ assist games this season.

Most Games this season with 5+ Assists by SEC player Team 5+ Assist Games Sahvir Wheeler Georgia 12 Jalen Tate Arkansas 6 Javonte Smart LSU 6 Scotty Pippen, Jr Vanderbilt 5 Justin Powell Auburn 5