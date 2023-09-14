Here is the Sept. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

No timetable for Luckie’s return

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the status of freshman tight end Lawson Luckie, who suffered an ankle injury during a preseason scrimmage.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Luckie isn’t close to returning just yet.

“I do know he’s dry-land running and moving around, but still, he’s still got a ways to go,” said Smart.

Without Luckie, Georgia has had Oscar Delp and Pearce Spurlin III working as the primary backup tight ends. Luckie was impressing the coaching staff prior to his injury.

“He came in the spring, had a good spring practice, and felt very comfortable that he was going to be able to help us in both 12 and 11 personnel,” Smart said. “When we lost him there in the scrimmage, it hurt us some from the depth standpoint. He’s working his butt off and fighting to get back out there, although I don’t have a timetable for when that will be, having that tightrope surgery.”

Daniel-Sisavahn recalls car accident

Safety David Daniel-Sisavahn may start this week against South Carolina if Javon Bullard is unable to go due to an ankle injury. For Daniel-Sisavahn, it’s quite remarkable to be in this situation given what happened in 2021.

Daniel-Sisavahn was hit by a car on campus, which caused some injuries he was forced to recover from. It remains a very vivid memory for the young defensive back .

“I remember it exactly. I got off the bus, I was going across the street heading to football practice, and I crossed in front of the bus. A car didn’t see me and came around the corner a little too fast. My first instinct was to jump,” Daniel-Sisavanh said.. “They told me if I hadn’t jumped, I wouldn’t have the legs I still have today.”

Daniel-Sisavahn didn’t miss too much time that season, something he knows is quite fortunate.

“Not a lot of people experience something like that. I realize I could have been gone within that second,” Daniel-Sisavanh said of the accident, which occurred in late August of 2021, right before the opener against Clemson. “But I was thankful to come back from not-too-severe injuries; I was able to come back a couple of weeks later and was able to continue playing the game I love.”

