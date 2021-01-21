UGASports - The Daily Recap: An update on a top safety UGA is recruiting

Here is the Jan. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Two SEC schools lead for Arnold

Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell offered the latest on where things stand with safety Terrion Arnold, a key prospect UGA is recruiting.

“When Florida fired secondary coaches Torrian Gray and Ron English, the feeling was that the Gators were significantly trailing for four-star safety Terrion Arnold,” they wrote. “But the chatter now for the top uncommitted prospect in the state is that Florida and Georgia are basically tied at the top and then Alabama is running a distant third place. Arnold does plan to visit all three before National Signing Day on Feb. 3, and that could change things, but the Gators and Bulldogs seem to be battling it out.”

Hoops: Buzzer beater gives UGA a win over Kentucky

P.J. Horne put in a basket with one second remaining to give Georgia a 63-62 victory over Kentucky. Horne described his game-winning play after the game, which included an initial bobble of an inbound pass before putting in the basket.

“I think I had 3.6 seconds, so I knew I had some time to figure something out,” Horne said.

This marked the first time in 14 attempts that Georgia has beaten Kentucky.

