“We look at P.J. as, like, ‘the uncle,’” Garcia said. “He plays at his pace, he knows the game so well, he doesn’t let it get sped up, and he gets it done.”

Although modesty might have compelled Horne to play down his role, teammate and fellow grad transfer Andrew Garcia was happy to do his talking for him.

“I think I had 3.6 seconds, so I knew I had some time to figure something out,” said Horne, who bobbled the inbound pass momentarily before gaining control and laying in the Bulldogs’ biggest two points of the year.

That perfectly describes Georgia’s P.J. Horne , whose put-back off an inbound pass from Sahvir Wheeler —with one second-left to play—gave the Bulldogs a thrilling 63-62 win over Kentucky.

No, this has not been John Calipari’s best year. Kentucky came into the contest 4-8, but was 3-2 in conference play entering this game.

But take nothing away from Georgia (9-4, 2-4), which beat the Wildcats for the first time in 14 tries, dating back to the 2012-2014 campaign.

Down by one, Wheeler tried to drive for the winning shot with 3.7 seconds left, only to have the ball blocked out of bounds. This gave the Bulldogs one final shot.

But not without some drama.

Following a timeout, the Bulldogs attempted to inbound, only to have Kentucky call a timeout of its own to set its defense.

Whatever head coach John Calipari drew up, it apparently worked. Kentucky's pressure forced Wheeler, who was inbounding the ball, to call a second timeout to reset.

This time, Tom Crean’s plan worked. After switching formations, Wheeler was able to get the ball to Horne, who picked up a key screen from Justin Kier. After a momentarily bobble, Horne regained control and his shot and found the mark, setting off a celebration that resulted in a dog pile on the opposite end of the court.

Crean gave Wheeler credit for keeping his cool to give the Bulldogs even a slender chance at making the game-winning play.

“Sahvir didn’t like the (first look), it wasn’t open, so he called a timeout and switched plays,” Crean said. “Sahvir did a great job—first calling that timeout, second with the pass. Justin (Kier) did a good job with the screen, and certainly P.J. with the finish. But certainly, with Sahvir, to have that presence of mind; I knew he would make the right play.”

Credit the Bulldogs for being able to keep their collective cool.

After leading by as many as 10 in the second half, Kentucky answered with a 10-0 run of its own to go up 56-49 with 7:13 left to play. The Wildcats maintained the advantage until Garcia brought Georgia within one with 33 seconds left.

Following a quick foul, Kentucky’s Devin Askew missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 23 seconds. After securing the rebound, Wheeler tried to win the game on his own, only to have his shot swatted out of bounds with just over three seconds left. That ultimately led to Horne getting the winning basket for his team, after Wheeler’s savvy timeout gave the Bulldogs their opportunity to reset and try what turned out to be the game-winning play.

“The first inbound play, we probably ran maybe one time before in practice, and we really never had to cover it like that,” Horne said. “It was actually a more complicated play, rather than something we could do off the fly. It was a good job by Sahvir to be able to call the timeout, regroup, and not force anything.”

Garcia led the Bulldogs with 16 points, followed by K.D. Johnson and Wheeler with 10 each. Brandon Boston Jr. scored 18 points, followed by Keon Brook and Isaiah Jackson with 10 each for Kentucky, which converted a season-low 1-of-13 three-point attempts.

The Bulldogs led for most of the first half, using a 10-0 run midway through the second to go up 26-17 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Horne and Johnson.

Kentucky, would respond, however, using an 8-0 run to draw within one.

But that would be as close as it got, as a pair of drives by Wheeler resulted in four points, enabling the Bulldogs to go into half up 30-27.

Neither team shot particularly well. Georgia went 13 of 35 field (37.1 percent), while Kentucky wasn’t much better at 37.9 (11 of 29). The difference, however, was the fact the Wildcats' 0-for-9 from three-point range, while the Bulldogs converted 3 of 9, including two by Horne.

