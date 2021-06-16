The Daily Recap: An IMG invasion in Athens
IMG invasion
Georgia is set to host a number of prospects from Bradenton, Fla.’s IMG Academy this weekend. In addition to four-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker, a recruit high on the Bulldogs’ wish list, athlete Keon Sabb, running back defensive end Kaytron Allen, Jihaad Campbell and cornerback Daylen Everette all will be in Athens.
It’s also possible that Sabb’s younger brother, class of 2026 prospect Amari Sabb (Williamstown/Williamstown, N.J.) makes the trip as well.
“Sabb, Campbell, and Everette are fresh off an official visit to Clemson. Sources tell UGASports that the visit with the Tigers went very well,” Blayne Gilmer wrote. “Georgia has ground to make up here on these targets for sure. However, there aren't many programs that do a better job with on-campus recruiting and official visits than Georgia. Gaging the temperature on the evening of June 20 will tell the tale in large part on Sabb, Campbell, and Everette. Also, it seems that the Sept. 4 matchup of Clemson and Georgia is looming ever larger as the number of days to kickoff countdown.”
Everette spoke with Adam Friedman about his upcoming visit to Georgia.
"I just want to see Georgia's environment and feel the love," Everette said. "I want to see how they are in person. I haven't really seen any of the schools in person yet. … My three schools are Clemson, Georgia, and North Carolina. I want to see the academics, the environment of the school, and their plan for me."
Shaw narrows his list to four
Five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.) trimmed his recruiting list to four remaining programs. Those teams are Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and North Carolina A&T.
Adam Friedman noted how highly the Bulldogs think of Shaw.
“Georgia has prioritized Shaw for a few years now,” Friedman wrote. “Kirby Smart took a helicopter to his game when he was a freshman and now Georgia is getting their shot to impress Shaw during his official visit this week. Defensive line coach Tray Scott and the rest of the Georgia coaching staff have been all over Shaw and they're excited to show him what it's like there.”
UGASports Live
Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young gave a programming update in regard to UGASports Live, sharing their condolences with the family of Mary Donnan.
‘It’s all about relationships’
Ben Bachmann spoke with Lance Clellan, receiver Andre Greene Jr.’s coach at St. Christopher’s in Richmond, Va., to see where things stand following his star player’s recent visit to Georgia.
“It’s all about relationships, and Georgia has done a great job with the relationship with Andre," Clellan said. "He and his family loved their visit down there and it’s a place they can definitely see themselves at."
Georgia has made Greene one of its priorities in the 2022 recruiting cycle. One of Georgia’s top contenders will be Clemson, which recently offered Greene following a workout.
“Clemson was really slow to get into the process," Clellan said. "They weren’t going to offer him unless he showed up in person. He had to work out and really earn that offer. That’s why it meant a lot. But if that was the case, then he wouldn’t have gone to Georgia. He wouldn’t be planning on other visits in the fall."
Parker develops bond with the other Muschamp on staff
Class of 2023 defensive end Tomarrion Parker (Central/Phenix City, Ala.) has been building a relationship with defensive quality control analyst Robert Muschamp throughout the recruiting process.
Parker even moved his official visit from June 27 to June 25 so that Muschamp could give him a tour of UGA’s facilities.
Muschamp is Georgia defensive analyst Will Muschamp’s nephew.
"He talks to me as a coach, but he also talks to me as a friend," Parker said. "He’s real laid-back. He’s cool, he can crack jokes as well. He’s really laid back. He’s on the younger side too, so he can relate to me more. I like that a lot."
UGA’s moving on Singletary
Although he’s committed to Ohio State, Georgia has maintained a heavy recruiting presence with five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Robert E. Lee/Jacksonville, Fla.).
"It's so crazy," he laughed. "Coach (Will) Muschamp is pushing me hard ... like really, really hard. He's coming really hard for me right now and I'm hearing from them (Georgia). As soon as I'm done with a drill, they're calling ... They're coming for me hard."
Mykel Williams committed to USC
Georgia offers Houston area receiver
Former UGA commit Treyaun Webb is in Athens
