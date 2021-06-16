The Daily Recap: An IMG invasion in Athens

Here is the June 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

IMG invasion

Georgia is set to host a number of prospects from Bradenton, Fla.’s IMG Academy this weekend. In addition to four-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker, a recruit high on the Bulldogs’ wish list, athlete Keon Sabb, running back defensive end Kaytron Allen, Jihaad Campbell and cornerback Daylen Everette all will be in Athens.

It’s also possible that Sabb’s younger brother, class of 2026 prospect Amari Sabb (Williamstown/Williamstown, N.J.) makes the trip as well.

“Sabb, Campbell, and Everette are fresh off an official visit to Clemson. Sources tell UGASports that the visit with the Tigers went very well,” Blayne Gilmer wrote. “Georgia has ground to make up here on these targets for sure. However, there aren't many programs that do a better job with on-campus recruiting and official visits than Georgia. Gaging the temperature on the evening of June 20 will tell the tale in large part on Sabb, Campbell, and Everette. Also, it seems that the Sept. 4 matchup of Clemson and Georgia is looming ever larger as the number of days to kickoff countdown.”

Everette spoke with Adam Friedman about his upcoming visit to Georgia.

"I just want to see Georgia's environment and feel the love," Everette said. "I want to see how they are in person. I haven't really seen any of the schools in person yet. … My three schools are Clemson, Georgia, and North Carolina. I want to see the academics, the environment of the school, and their plan for me."

Shaw narrows his list to four

Five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.) trimmed his recruiting list to four remaining programs. Those teams are Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and North Carolina A&T.

Adam Friedman noted how highly the Bulldogs think of Shaw.

“Georgia has prioritized Shaw for a few years now,” Friedman wrote. “Kirby Smart took a helicopter to his game when he was a freshman and now Georgia is getting their shot to impress Shaw during his official visit this week. Defensive line coach Tray Scott and the rest of the Georgia coaching staff have been all over Shaw and they're excited to show him what it's like there.”

UGASports Live

Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young gave a programming update in regard to UGASports Live, sharing their condolences with the family of Mary Donnan.