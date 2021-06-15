Five-star Travis Shaw narrows his list down to four
Five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw had been working off of a top 13 for months but now he is cutting that list again. Only Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, and North Carolina A&T made the Grimsley, N.C. stars top four and he has just a few scheduled visits remaining.
Clemson hosted Shaw over the weekend and it sounds like things went well for the Tigers. He enjoyed his time there but the visit came on the heels of a visit to North Carolina. Shaw's trip to Chapel Hill helped the Tar Heels close the gap between them and Clemson but the two ACC rivals remain the top contenders for Shaw's commitment.
Georgia has prioritized Shaw for a few years now. Kirby Smart took a helicopter to his game when he was a freshman and now Georgia is getting their shot to impress Shaw during his official visit this week. Defensive line coach Tray Scott and the rest of the Georgia coaching staff have been all over Shaw and they're excited to show him what it's like there.
RIVALS' REACTION...
