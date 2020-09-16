UGASports - The Daily Recap: All about the quarterbacks

Here is the Sept. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Weighing the QB options

Anthony Dasher offered his analysis on where things stand when it comes to the quarterback competition, especially with everything we know following Saturday’s third scrimmage.

D'Wan Mathis’ stock has been rising, particularly with the number of reps he received with the first-team offense last Saturday. At the same time, head coach Kirby Smart has stated numerous times that JT Daniels hasn’t been cleared for contact yet. While Daniels is practicing, he isn’t absorbing any hits. Smart expects for Daniels to be cleared by the Sept. 26 opener, however.

As it stands, this is a two-quarterback race between Mathis and Daniels.

Dasher did offer this thought near the end of his column.

“Georgia’s new offensive coordinator (Todd Monken) has made it clear that in a perfect world, having a quarterback with at least some mobility is important for his offense,” Dasher wrote. “If Daniels is cleared but still on the gimpy side, does Monken go with the healthier choice in Mathis?”

The QB timetable

Smart said a decision on a starting quarterback could go all the way up to end of the preseason.

“As far as we can tell, it will probably be a game-time decision,” Smart said.

Smart was also asked about the reports about how well Mathis looked out of the third scrimmage. Smart said it was a proper evaluation for those folks in an attendance.

“It does not concern me. It was part of the rotation as far as each day, and it just so happens that they were there that day," Smart said. “Each day we have rotated guys that have gone with the ones, and that’s the day that (Mathis’) fell on. For the most part, we’ve done a really good job for I think 16 practices, today being the 17th, that we’ve rolled—that doesn’t mean we’ve had a different guy every day, but we have a rotation that we do. That was just part of the rotation.”

The QB timeline

So how did we get here?

During Tuesday’s press conference, Smart said the uncertainty about the quarterback position doesn’t bother him because of the competitions that have played out over his tenure with the team.

While Georgia was fortunate to have Jake Fromm at the helm for three years, plenty of quarterback turnover still took place. Both Jacob Eason and Justin Fields transferred, which was followed by Jamie Newman opting out prior to the 2020 season. I wrote about the various quarterback battles and depth situations that led to a competition no one would have expected back before Covid-19 disrupted daily life back in March.

UGASports Live

Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Dayne Young and Jim Donnan spoke about the ongoing quarterback competition and what to expect on offense with the opener against Arkansas just a week and a half away.

