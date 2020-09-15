Under Kirby Smart, the quarterback room has been quite fluid from a depth perspective.

That’s the reality at a lot of programs these days, especially when you land multiple five-star quarterbacks. If one highly-ranked quarterback loses the job early in his career, there’s a good chance he’ll head elsewhere.

That’s been the case at Georgia, which has led to a wild competition amidst the backdrop of these unforeseen current events.

In terms of who will start the opener and ultimately assume the job for the remainder of the season, it’s as unknown as ever in the Smart era—especially since Jamie Newman decided to opt out of the 2020 season.