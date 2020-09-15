UGASports - Southeast Spotlight: Cities that are surprising hotbeds of talent

Everyone knows Miami and Atlanta are college football recruiting hotbeds. Jacksonville, Tampa and even Birmingham are also accepted as fertile. There are lesser known Southeastern cities pumping out talent, however, as the ones listed below might surprise a fan or two.

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA

Anquan Barnes (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

When you think about college football recruiting in the state of Alabama, most think Birmingham first, then maybe you go south to the Mobile area, but in the middle of those two cities is Montgomery, and it has a lot of talent too. First-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Henry Ruggs came out of Lee High in 2017. The headliner in the 2021 class is out of the same high school, defensive lineman Anquan Barnes, a three-star committed to Alabama. Looking ahead in 2022, two of the top seven players in the state rankings and three of the top 13 are from Montgomery. Khurtiss Perry and TJ Dudley are four-star prospects and more are starting to emerge out of the Montgomery area. It will be recruited deeper and harder in the coming years.

*****

BRADENTON, FLORIDA

Jacorey Brook (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

For people that follow recruiting closely, Bradenton’s appearance in this list is less than shocking. The rise of the IMG Academy, of course, is the sole reason college coaches have flocked to the small Florida city the last six or so seasons. The all-athletes boarding school produces dozens of FBS players each year, and will pump out a particularly strong class in 2021. Alabama commits Jacorey Brook (WR) and JC Latham (OL) headline the class of 2021 at IMG, but it’s a class that also includes prospects committed to Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Boston College and others. The school’s 2022 class is every bit as loaded and is headlined by the uncommitted Kamai Wilson, who is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the class. IMG pumps out more talent annually than a lot of mid-sized cities.

*****

CEDARTOWN, GEORGIA

Cedric Washington (Rivals.com)

*****

LAKELAND, FLORIDA

Gabe Dindy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

ATHENS, GEORGIA

Deion Colzie (Rivals.com)