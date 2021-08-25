The Daily Recap: Adonai Mitchell appears more than a G-Day hero

Here is the Aug. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Rising expectations

Considerable hype has built since receiver Adonai Mitchell’s impressive performance at the G-Day Game. The freshman early enrollee performed well in summer workouts while progressing into a reliable option during preseason practices.

That has been a positive development considering the numerous injuries suffered at the pass catching positions.

Anthony Dasher wrote that it shouldn’t be a surprise to those who follow the team closely if Mitchell opens the year as an option targeted often by quarterback JT Daniels.

“G-Day heroes are typically met with some degree of skepticism and undoubtedly many were not sure what to believe when Mitchell led all receivers with seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown,” Dasher wrote. “However, apparently, this was not a fluke. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder from Texas followed up with a strong summer and thus far an impressive preseason. In fact, Mitchell we’re told has been receiving a few first-team reps and quarterback JT Daniels has taken a quick liking to the young-up-and-comer. With George Pickens out and Dominick Blaylock still on the mend, it’s opened the door for Mitchell. With his length, he could become quite the weapon.”

UGASports Live

​​With conference realignment changing the dynamics of college football, Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young discussed the driving factors behind the change and what it means for Georgia. Donnan shared what he is hearing about the likely future configuration of the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. They finished the show with questions from the YouTube channel.