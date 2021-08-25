The Daily Recap: Adonai Mitchell appears more than a G-Day hero

That has been a positive development considering the numerous injuries suffered at the pass catching positions.
Anthony Dasher wrote that it shouldn’t be a surprise to those who follow the team closely if Mitchell opens the year as an option targeted often by quarterback JT Daniels.
“G-Day heroes are typically met with some degree of skepticism and undoubtedly many were not sure what to believe when Mitchell led all receivers with seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown,” Dasher wrote. “However, apparently, this was not a fluke. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder from Texas followed up with a strong summer and thus far an impressive preseason. In fact, Mitchell we’re told has been receiving a few first-team reps and quarterback JT Daniels has taken a quick liking to the young-up-and-comer. With George Pickens out and Dominick Blaylock still on the mend, it’s opened the door for Mitchell. With his length, he could become quite the weapon.”
UGASports Live
With conference realignment changing the dynamics of college football, Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young discussed the driving factors behind the change and what it means for Georgia. Donnan shared what he is hearing about the likely future configuration of the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. They finished the show with questions from the YouTube channel.
• On James Cook: “Very explosive; he can get skinny whenever he wants to.”
• On Zamir White: “Zeus is downhill. He can make a guy miss as well, but he’s going to put his head down and get those tough yards.”
• On Kendall Milton: “He can definitely break tackles; he’s explosive.”
• On Daijun Edwards: “He’s really quick. He’s shifty. I feel he can get in and out of his cuts really easy.”
As for himself?
“I feel like my vision is great,” McIntosh said. “I can get in and out of cuts, too. I can catch the ball as well.”
Updated leaderboard
Jed May put together the latest UGA leaderboard for prospects the program is targeting. May noted the latest news on where things stand with recruits such as receiver Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.) and safety Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), who are both down to two schools.
In total, May wrote insider updates on 19 prospects.
