True freshman breakdown: Offense

Today, UGASports takes a look at some we believe will be making the biggest impact. We'll look at the defense later this week.

Yes, many of Georgia’s incoming freshmen will be part of that plan – on both sides of the ball.

With less than two weeks to before the 2021 opener, the Bulldogs are starting to turn their attention toward the Tigers and formulating a game plan they hope will be successful in Charlotte a week from Saturday.

Age does not matter. Neither does the position. It might be special teams, it might be a key role on the offensive or defensive side.

Kirby Smart has never been afraid to play true freshman. If you can prove to him that you’re ready to contribute, you’re going to get on the field.

WR Adonai Mitchell: G-Day heroes are typically met with some degree of skepticism and undoubtedly many were not sure what to believe when Mitchell led all receivers with seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

However, apparently, this was not a fluke. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder from Texas followed up with a strong summer and thus far an impressive preseason. In fact, Mitchell we’re told has been receiving a few first-team reps and quarterback JT Daniels has taken a quick liking to the young-up-and-comer. With George Pickens out and Dominick Blaylock still on the mend, it’s opened the door for Mitchell. With his length, he could become quite the weapon.

TE Brock Bowers: Along with Mitchell, Bowers has generated the most buzz of all the new Bulldogs.



From teammates to offensive coordinator Todd Monken, there has been no shortage of eyebrow-raising comments about the young tight end.

Even Smart acknowledges the Bulldogs might have something special on their hands.

“Brock’s been a good player since he got here. He came in the spring, probably was swimming some in the spring, but he’s accelerated his learning. He’s competitive, he works his tail off every day. He’s a joy to be around. He’s what you want in a football player,” Smart said. “So, we’ve got to find a way to use his skill set. He has no expectations from me. My expectations for him are to go out and lay it on the line and compete every day. He does that. I think Brock’s going to be a really good football player, we’re super happy to have him and his family as a part of our family, and we’re excited to see what he can do.”

In high school, Bowers certainly did it all. From catching passes, to taking snaps at running back to returning kicks, Bowers (6-4, 230) brings a lot of athleticism to his position.

With Darnell Washington (foot) expected to miss the opener and John FitzPatrick (foot) still recovering, Bowers has been receiving extensive looks. However, even if Washington and FitzPatrick were at full strength, Bowers would play. Coaches see him as too big of a weapon not to play.

OL Amarius Mims: Smart revealed on Saturday that Mims has been battling some back spasms, but he’s practicing and ultimately expected to play a key role on the offensive line.

When you talk to people who’ve seen the former five-star, some of the descriptions are unlike any you’ve ever heard. His future seems unlimited.

Per Smart, Mims repped at right tackle during last week’s second scrimmage. However, he also projects at left tackle, which is thought to ultimately be his home.

Along with redshirt freshman Broderick Jones, Mims is someone Georgia fans should look forward to watching.

“Amarius is getting better but he has had some lower back issues, spasms. He's had to sit out some practice time but not necessarily a whole practice,” Smart said. “So, he just hasn't gotten the reps. You need lots of reps and he's going to grow into a really talented player. I'm excited about both of them in terms of where they're going and they're both in the conversation at tackle, both tackles."

Others to watch

WR Jackson Meeks: There has not been a ton of buzz about Meeks, but with some of the team’s recent injuries, he’s been receiving plenty of reps in practice.

Although he appears to be in a group behind Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson and Mitchell, Meeks should get a look or two this season.

QB Brock Vandagriff: Vandagriff has gained valuable experience as an early enrollee and certainly has a bright future as the quarterback of the Bulldogs. While he may get a look or two, redshirt freshman Carson Beck from what we understand has received most of the reps at No. 2 behind Daniels.

OL Dylan Fairchild: Fairchild arrived with the rest of the freshmen in late spring and at least right now, appears headed toward a redshirt year. That’s not a knock on the former West Forsyth standout. Georgia’s depth is simply such that Fairchild can be given extra time to develop.

OL Micah Morris: Morris missed the spring after undergoing surgery on his torn Labrum. Although his future is extremely bright, coaches are not expected to rush him. This will allow him to completely recover and be ready to go next spring.

OL Jared Wilson: Interestingly, Wilson was named a preseason true freshman All-American by ESPN, despite the fact it does not appear he has a clear path to playing time right away. At 6-3 and 330, he certainly projects as someone who will contribute at guard, although suggesting that happens this year probably would be a stretch.