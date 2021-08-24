The updated Georgia Leaderboard (8/24)

Welcome to the 2022 prospect leaderboard. This is the place to see which recruits have Georgia among their top schools, and with whom the Bulldogs are fighting to land their top targets.

Madden recently released a top five that included Georgia, Colorado, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Oregon. He has also said Georgia has been pushing for him the hardest, and it's safe to say the Bulldogs are the leaders right now. However, Tennessee is a school to watch as the Volunteers were included in Madden's top five just days after offering him. Madden plans to publicly announce his commitment Sept. 18.