UGASports - The Daily Recap: Adding to the receiving game

The Daily Recap: Adding to the receiving game

Zamir White caught six passes for 50 yards at last week's G-Day Game. (Rob Davis/UGA Sports Communications)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Here is the April 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Running backs in the passing game

If G-Day was indicative of anything, it’s that the running backs will be involved in the passing game.

The running backs combined for a total of 22 receptions at G-Day, showcasing that this group can produce big plays in more ways than just between the tackles. Of the running backs a year ago, James Cook was the one doing the most damage as a receiving option. And at G-Day, he caught six passes for 61 yards.

However, Zamir White caught six passes for 50 yards and Kendall Milton caught five passes for 31 yards.

Daijun Edwards added five catches for 24 yards too.

Anthony Dasher wrote that a lot more could be in store from the running backs as receivers in 2021.

“It’s apparent that Monken has bigger plans than just having the group run the ball,” Dasher wrote. “The quartet of White, Milton, Cook, and Edwards combined for 22 receptions during G-Day, with each back hauling in at least five passes, both on designed dump-offs and check downs.

“Pass protection has also been a huge point of emphasis for the group, and although Smart will tell you there’s still plenty of work to do there, progress was made this spring.”

Spurlin liked what he saw at G-Day

Class of 2023 tight end commit Pearce Spurlin (South Walter/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) couldn’t help but notice how Georgia got the tight ends involved at last Saturday’s G-Day Game. Darnell Washington finished with four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown while Brock Bowers hauled in three passes for 37 yards.

What Spurlin saw last week fit perfectly with how he envisions himself in Georgia’s offense.

"I loved the way the tight ends were involved,” Spurlin said. “I think I could be similar to the way they isolated Darnell outside. I've done that my whole life and know I can bring it to UGA.”

Spurlin experienced a wide range of emotions at G-Day, considering he grew up a Georgia fan thanks to his father and uncle’s time at the university. He sat with his family at the game and was unable to speak with any of the other recruits.

However, Spurlin has been actively recruiting a number of players to join him at Georgia.

"I'm recruiting Tony Mitchell, Peter Woods, Ethan Nation, Arch Manning, LT Overton, Lawson Luckie and others," Spurlin said. "My pitch is, let's be a part of the team who brings the championship to Athens."

Time flies

Preferred walk-on signs

