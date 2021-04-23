UGASports - UGA commit Pearce Spurlin gets chills visiting his future playing home

"We just walked around campus and reminisced on where my parents and my uncle went to class and their memories," he said. "It was so awesome and eye-opening. I am blessed to be able to get to follow a similar path of those who I've looked up to my whole life."

2023 Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin was among the crowd taking in G-Day last Saturday, and while the game may have been the focus of the day, the four-star tight end spent most of the day soaking in the atmosphere with some well-versed tour guides.

That doesn't mean the 6-foot-6, 218-pound rising junior wasn't tuned in to the goings-on between the hedges, however.

"I loved the way the tight ends were involved. I think I could be similar to the way they isolated Darnell [Washington] outside. I've done that my whole life and know I can bring it to UGA," Spurlin said.

It was also a unique experience to be able to take in his future playing home for the first time since announcing his commitment.

"What stood out was just being able to watch the game in Sanford and hearing all the tradition," he said. "It was a little different knowing I'm going to be playing there. It completely just gave me the chills."

Spurlin's trip to Athens was a quick one, heading back home to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida following the game, so his opportunities for speaking with others were limited.

"I did not get to speak with the recruits, as I was with my family the whole time," he said.

Though he didn't get the chance on Saturday, that doesn't mean he is taking a backseat in helping to build his class moving forward.

"I'm recruiting Tony Mitchell, Peter Woods, Ethan Nation, Arch Manning, LT Overton, Lawson Luckie and others," Spurlin said. "My pitch is let's be a part of the team who brings the championship to Athens."

He's hoping to have the opportunity to see them on campus when the summer gets rolling, knowing he's already locked in with his commitment.

"Everything is solid with me," Spurlin said. "I can’t wait to get up there on June 1."