UGASports - The Daily Recap: A postmortem on Georgia's loss to Florida

Evaluate everything

Brent Rollins keeps reiterating the point that has become ever-so-apparent in college football. Offense matters much more than defense. Of late, Georgia’s defense can’t keep up with those offenses. And as for its own offense, it continues to ride the struggle bus.

Rollins laid the case with these points, taken from the story:

Over the past three seasons, the Bulldogs have played four meaningful games against an elite offense/accurate quarterback combination. In those four games, here are the yardage and point totals of the respective offenses:

- 2018 SEC Championship vs. Alabama - 403 yards, 35 points

- 2019 SEC Championship vs. LSU - 481 yards, 37 points

- 2020 vs. Alabama - 564 yards, 41 points

- 2020 vs. Florida - 571 yards, 44 points

Average = 504 yards and 39 points per game.

Now, compare that to Georgia's offensive output in those games:

- 2018 vs. Alabama - 454 yards, 28 points

- 2019 vs. LSU - 286 yards, 10 points

- 2020 vs. Alabama - 414 yards, 24 points

- 2020 vs. Florida - 277 yards, 21 points

Average = 357 yards and 20.75 points per game.

While I know I sound like a broken record, offense just means more.

Opinion: Kirby Smart’s shine is fading

You’ll either agree or think I’m an idiot after reading this. And either conclusion is fine. I do think the one thing everyone can agree on is that what’s been displayed in Georgia’s two biggest games this season is unacceptable. As for whether Smart should take the bulk of the blame or if he should be absolved for reasons out of his control, that’s up to you to decide.

I laid out the reasons why I think he’s at fault for everything that’s gone wrong this year.

But I also understand why someone would think otherwise. And that’s what makes the DawgVent great. I read through the responses from the column and can see where the opposing point of view is coming from.

To everyone who commented, thank you. Whether you liked or hated it, it does mean a lot for you to take the time to at least read what I had to write.

Radi’s reaction

Radi Nabulsi put together his thoughts from the Georgia-Florida game, leading with his conclusion that Georgia’s loss was a string of missed opportunities and chances. He doesn’t think the game was the blowout that many might be taking it as.

“Let's not forget that UGA was without three of its best interior defenders,” Nabulsi wrote. “For two years in a row, Jordan Davis absolutely killed Florida's center, getting vertical pressure and disrupting the Gators offense. Replacing him with Julian Rochester would have been a step down, bust still decent.

“Replacing him with Warren Brinson would have been even less ideal, but even that was not a possibility as Brinson was out too. I remember a game where UGA played without both of its starting cornerbacks last year. That didn't go over well. Three injuries that are not excuses but reasons.”

The questions get tougher

After Saturday’s loss, Smart said the media will “create concern” with what transpired. Anthony Dasher wrote that what the media reports has nothing to do with what is actually happening with the Georgia football program. The fact of the matter is that this was supposed to be a team contending for an SEC title this year.

And right now, Georgia has two losses in which it surrendered a combined 85 points. As the program’s head coach, Smart should bear the brunt of the tough questions. And if the team performs like this moving forward, even tougher questions will begin to emerge, whether Smart likes it or not.

PFF report card

Paul Maharry compiled Georgia’s player grades from Pro Football Focus and, well, they weren’t good.

Stetson Bennett scored a 41.3 and D’Wan Mathis earned a 25.9. The best offensive player, Zamir White, posted a 73.1 but only saw seven total carries. For as good as Monty Rice has been this year, he scored a 49.2 against the Gators.

