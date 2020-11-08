Postgame Reaction: Evaluate Everything
Our Trent Smallwood did a great job of explaining what happened against the Gators, and Dayne Young and I will look at the specific details in this week's Film Don't Lie. But what matters is, this ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news