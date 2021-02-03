UGASports - The Daily Recap: A final prediction on Terrion Arnold

Here is the Feb. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

A final prediction on Arnold

Jake Reuse offered up some notes on the final prospects Georgia is looking to add now that signing day is here. Among those is safety Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic/Tallahassee, Fla.). Georgia has seemingly been in good position for a while with Arnold.

However, have things changed?

Although this race is down to Alabama, Georgia and Florida, it appears that it’s truly between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. While Georgia has the immediate need for a safety, Alabama is, well, Alabama.

Will that be too much to overcome?

Since this is a post on the Dawgvent, Reuse’s final prediction on Arnold is for subscribers only.

McKitty raises stock

Georgia tight end Tre’ McKitty had an impressive Senior Bowl showing last week, which may have raised his draft stock. Although McKitty wasn’t often involved as a pass catcher during his only season at Georgia, he made plenty of plays at Senior Bowl practice—including a one-handed catch from Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

“I think I came out and put some good blocking (on film), which really helped me,” McKitty said. “My production wasn’t where I wanted it to be at all this year. But I tried not to focus too much on that, and only on the things I can control. I put my head down and continued to work. I had a good time at Georgia. I don’t regret going there or anything like that.”

Spotlight on Bowers

Anthony Dasher took a closer look at what freshman tight end Brock Bowers will bring to the program now that he’s on campus.

“At first glance, it might seem that Bowers is a more of a “flex” tight end, but he's much more than that,” Dasher wrote. “Bowers can split out wide, and even flex out in the slot, but he can also line up with his hand in the dirt. Like most freshmen at his position, he’ll have to work on his in-line blocking, especially against SEC-caliber defensive ends.

“Bowers is a physical player. He showed that, not only while running routes, but also proved to be tough to bring down after making the catch. Having been timed at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, opposing linebackers will have to be careful whenever Bowers is in the open field. Bowers should combine with returnees Darnell Washington, John FitzPatrick, Brett Seither, and Ryland Goede to give the Bulldogs a solid group of tight ends for 2021.”

