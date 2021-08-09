The Daily Recap: A coaching adjustment with camp underway
Here is the Aug. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Cochran on leave, Muschamp to coach on the field
In surprising news revealed on Sunday, Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Cochran is not with the UGA football program at the present time. Head coach Kirby Smart said Cochran is away to take care of a matter regarding his health.
“Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being," Smart said in a statement. "We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being.”
It's unknown when Cochran will return to coaching. Before joining Georgia as its special teams coordinator last year, Cochran was Alabama’s strength and conditioning coordinator from 2007-19.
With Cochran on leave, Georgia will move defensive analyst Will Muschamp into an on-field coaching role. Muschamp has plenty of coaching experience as a defensive coordinator and head coach, with his most recent stint leading the South Carolina football program.
It remains to be seen what Muschamp’s title will be.
How Clemson’s defense was beat
Brent Rollins took a look into how opposing teams were able to get the best of Clemson’s defense in 2020. With Georgia facing the Tigers in the season opener, the Bulldogs will certainly want to take notes to see where they can find an advantage.
One area Clemson showed vulnerabilities last season was when better teams pressed the tempo.
“Early in the playoff semifinal game against Ohio State, it was clear the Buckeyes wanted to dictate the pace of the game,” Rollins wrote. “Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is well known for his defenses making numerous checks and adjustments based on what an offense shows (see how much they move in most clips), especially even as the play clock winds down. Thus, the Buckeyes worked supremely fast in certain situations. The above touchdown came right after an explosive pass play, and the Tigers didn't even get lined up.
“On snaps ‘early’ in the play clock, the Buckeyes had 10 rushes for 76 yards, and Justin Fields went 7-8 for 122 yards and a touchdown.”
UGASports Live Call-In Show
Prospect watch
Blayne Gilmer attended the Cedar Grove-Buford game on Friday, which was filled with a lot of star power. Gilmer added a note on class of 2024 athlete Khalil Bolden (Buford/Buford, Ga.), who had himself a great game.
“The 2024 two-way star for Buford was electrifying,” Gilmer wrote. “Arguably, Bolden was the most talented player on the field. Georgia and Florida State are the two schools recruiting him the hardest he tells UGASports. Bolden had a long TD reception on a tunnel screen in which he showed great elusiveness and top-end speed. Bolden was part of a meeting with offensive coordinator Todd Monken in June that also was attended by Justice Haynes, Pearce Spurlin, Lawson Luckie, De'Nylon Morrissette, and other priority offensive targets across multiple classes.”
Predicting the record
MIke Farrell predicted each of the SEC teams’ end-of-regular-season records, with Georgia checking in first in the East at 11-1.
“While I wouldn't call this necessarily a ‘make-or-break’ season for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs, it does represent arguably their best chance in some time to break through and win the national title,” Farrell wrote. “They've got everything you would want - an upper echelon veteran QB in JT Daniels, playmakers at WR and TE, an offensive line with no real holes and impact players at all three levels of the defense.
“The infusion of talent they got via the transfer portal (notably Tykee Smith, Arik Gilbert and Derion Kendrick) shores up any potential roster holes. Georgia should be favored in every game it plays this season outside of potentially its early neutral-site game with Clemson, but even that's a toss up. Kirby has already proven that he is an elite recruiter - this is the season to prove that he's an elite coach.”
The best three minutes
Dayne Young compiled the best three minutes from interviews conducted during Friday’s media availability.
Which Olympic sport would you want to win gold in?
Smart’s statement on Bobby Bowden’s passing
Outside the Vent
Looking back at all of Bowden’s five-star signees.
Five impact newcomers in the SEC from the transfer portal.
Oklahoma secured a commitment from a four-star receiver.
Missouri hired Desiree Reed-Francois to be its new athletics director.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852