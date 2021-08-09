The Daily Recap: A coaching adjustment with camp underway

Here is the Aug. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Cochran on leave, Muschamp to coach on the field

In surprising news revealed on Sunday, Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Cochran is not with the UGA football program at the present time. Head coach Kirby Smart said Cochran is away to take care of a matter regarding his health.

“Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being," Smart said in a statement. "We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being.”

It's unknown when Cochran will return to coaching. Before joining Georgia as its special teams coordinator last year, Cochran was Alabama’s strength and conditioning coordinator from 2007-19.

With Cochran on leave, Georgia will move defensive analyst Will Muschamp into an on-field coaching role. Muschamp has plenty of coaching experience as a defensive coordinator and head coach, with his most recent stint leading the South Carolina football program.

It remains to be seen what Muschamp’s title will be.

How Clemson’s defense was beat

Brent Rollins took a look into how opposing teams were able to get the best of Clemson’s defense in 2020. With Georgia facing the Tigers in the season opener, the Bulldogs will certainly want to take notes to see where they can find an advantage.

One area Clemson showed vulnerabilities last season was when better teams pressed the tempo.

“​​Early in the playoff semifinal game against Ohio State, it was clear the Buckeyes wanted to dictate the pace of the game,” Rollins wrote. “Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is well known for his defenses making numerous checks and adjustments based on what an offense shows (see how much they move in most clips), especially even as the play clock winds down. Thus, the Buckeyes worked supremely fast in certain situations. The above touchdown came right after an explosive pass play, and the Tigers didn't even get lined up.

“On snaps ‘early’ in the play clock, the Buckeyes had 10 rushes for 76 yards, and Justin Fields went 7-8 for 122 yards and a touchdown.”

UGASports Live Call-In Show