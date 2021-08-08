Scott Cochran not with the Georgia team, Will Muschamp slides over for now

UGASports has confirmed that Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Cochran has not been with the Bulldog football program for the past week.

Georgia officials have yet to comment. Per our sources, he is expected to return at some point in the future after dealing with a personal issue.

The Athletic was the first to report the news Sunday afternoon.

With Cochran currently not currently with the team, sources tell UGASports that during his absence, senior analyst for defense Will Muschamp is currently assuming a role as an on-field coach.

“Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being," Kirby Smart said in a statement. ":We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being.”

Cochran, currently in his second year with the Bulldogs, took over as special teams coach for Georgia last year after serving as the strength and conditioning coordinator at Alabama from 2017-2019.

Last year, Georgia finished seventh in the SEC in punt returns and No. 1 in kickoff returns as the Bulldogs.

More to come.