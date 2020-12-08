UGASports - The Daily Recap: A chance Richard LeCounte returns this week

Here is the Dec. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Injury update

For the first time since his motorbike accident following Georgia’s win over Kentucky, safety Richard LeCounte has an actual chance to play in a football game. Leading into Saturday’s game against Missouri, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said LeCounte could potentially make his return.

LeCounte suffered injuries to his ribs and a concussion in the traffic accident.

In addition, Smart said defensive tackle Jordan Davis (elbow) and running back Kendall Milton (knee) could have a shot to return as well.

“We are hopeful on all three. All three are going to be able to go out and do some things in practice,” Smart said. “Kendall is probably going to be in a black shirt. Richard will probably be in a black shirt, non-contact. But they're both going to be able to do some things. They progressed last week and had some good GPS numbers—have been healthy and moving around.”

Two receivers in the portal

It’s expected that two UGA receivers will put their names in the transfer portal.

Anthony Dasher reported that Trey Blount and Makiya Tongue are expected to go into the portal and continue their college football careers elsewhere. Blount, a redshirt junior, has appeared in three games this season. Tongue, a sophomore, hasn’t appeared in a game this year after playing in three in 2019.

Shaking off the disappointment

Although he admitted to getting some Christmas shopping done, receiver Kearis Jackson said it was tough not being able to play last Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

The game got called late Friday morning.

“It was a huge disappointment, knowing we weren’t going to be able to play last weekend—especially after we'd prepared all week for Vanderbilt, knowing it was going to be our last regular season game at Sanford, and knowing it was taken away from us,” Jackson said. “But we get another opportunity to go to Missouri this week and showcase what the seniors want, and that is a win.”

Insider note

Jake Reuse wrote the latest on five key recruits who Georgia will hope to secure commitments from in the coming days and weeks—defensive tackle Maason Smith (Terrebonne/Houma, La.), defensive end Korey Foreman (Centennial/Corona, Calif.), cornerback Nyland Green (Newton/Covington), running back Donovan Edwards (West Bloomfield/West Bloomfield, Mich.) and athlete Xavian Sorey (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.).

Since it’s an insider note, you must be a UGASports.com subscriber to view it.

In a related story, Chad Simmons gave predictions for both Green and Sorey.

Bowers lays out plans

As of now, four-star tight end Brock Bowers (Napa/Napa, Calif) plans to join Georgia as a midyear enrollee. But if there is a spring high school football season, Bowers told Adam Gorney there could be a chance that he finishes his senior year with his current team.

“If there is a season and that’s confirmed and everything, I’ll figure that out pretty soon,” Bowers said. “I’ll talk to my family and see what the best fit is for me. I’d like to finish out with my guys but at the same time I know it might not be the best situation for me.

“If we don’t play, I’m pretty much going for sure.”

Hoops: A most telling stat

During Georgia’s 98-65 win over Jacksonville, the Bulldogs deflected 67 balls, according to head coach Tom Crean. That’s not a number you’ll find on a stat sheet but one that Crean is incredibly pleased with.

"I learned a long time ago that the definition of a deflection is a barometer of active defense,” Crean said. “You have active feet, hands, mouths, bodies moving and playing to their length and aggression on and off the ball. Do that and then you have a chance, and it is not about getting steals as much as its about getting deflections.”

Crean said that since his team isn’t that big, ball pressure is crucial to its success. His team, thus far, has taken to this approach.

“We still have some work to do as does every team, but I like where we’re going and where everyone’s head is on the defensive end because we know on offense, we’re able to score with the best of them,” guard Sahvir Wheeler said. “Obviously, offense is our game, getting out on transition, and having fun, distributing and sharing the ball, but on defense I’ve seen so much of a different start with the 67 deflections and all. We can only get better from that.”

Georgia’s next game is Tuesday night against Montana at 7 p.m.

