UGASports - Two Georgia Bulldogs wide receivers expected to enter transfer portal

Wide receivers Trey Blount and Makiya Tongue are expected to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.

According to our colleagues at Rivals (RivalsPortal), neither player is currently in the portal, but according to our sources, both are expected to do so soon.

They will join quarterback D’Wan Mathis who put his name in the portal two weeks ago.

Neither player has seen much action with the Bulldogs.

Blount has played in three games this season, starting against Kentucky. In those three contests, he didn't register a reception. The former four-star performer will leave Athens with just four catches for 52 yards in his career.

As for Tongue, the Louisiana native has yet to play in a game for the Bulldogs this season after playing in three as a true freshman in 2019. He leaves Georgia without having made a career catch in a game.