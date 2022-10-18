The Daily Recap: A budding, and growing, offensive line recruit
Projecting as a lineman
Class of 2024 prospect Eagan Boyer (Hough/Cornelius, N.C.) has played tight end for the majority of his football career. However, Boyer continues to grow as he’s 6-foot-8 and 260 pounds as a high school junior.
Therefore, while Boyer continues to block and catch passes, college programs are looking at him as an offensive lineman. That includes Georgia, which has him on the radar without having extended an offer just yet.
Boyer is beginning to concentrate primarily as an offensive lineman. Having gained 78 pounds over the past 15 months, Boyer’s goal is to reach 315 pounds.
An Irish Dawg
In one of the cooler features in quite some time, Patrick Garbin caught up with Paula Telford (ValkyrieDawg on the DawgVent), who traveled from her native Cork, Ireland to catch Georgia’s 42-10 win over Auburn.
Telford explained that she caught an interview with former head coach Mark Richt before Georgia’s win over Auburn in 2007 which hooked her into being a UGA fan for life.
“College football is the purest form of the sport. And, because of the online community which is associated with the sport, whether that’s on the Vent (The Dawgvent) or Twitter, I feel right at home with no limitations to follow Georgia football,” she said. “In fact, because of that ‘community,’ I’ve never felt more at home when I’m actually thousands of miles away from all the Bulldog fans. No matter the distance, we can all talk about Georgia football together—and it’s great!”
Rumors vs. Facts
Also on UGASports
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the offense’s big day against Vanderbilt.
Baseball: Home runs and young pitchers highlighted Georgia’s exhibition win over UAB.
Players of the week
