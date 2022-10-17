"It was great," Boyer said. "That's a great environment at the game and in town."

Boyer is now on Georgia's radar, as the Bulldogs hosted him on campus for the Vanderbilt game on Oct. 16.

The 2024 prospect out of North Carolina has played tight end for most of his football career. Only in the past year or so has Boyer begun focusing his efforts on playing offensive line.

Boyer's recruitment is still in the early stages, as he began transitioning from tight end last year. He has seven offers at this point from Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Boyer said he has gained 78 pounds over the past 15 months, with the frame to add more. His ultimate goal is to get to around 315 pounds.

Georgia invited Boyer to the game after seeing his film. He then met defensive line coach Tray Scott, who recruits his area, a couple weeks ago.

"Coach Scott likes my frame and how I've gained weight since converting from tight end last year," Boyer said. "He's an energetic guy. I like that."

Before the game against Vanderbilt, Boyer met offensive line coach Stacy Searels for the first time.

"You can tell Coach Searels seems like he has a great personality and a lot of energy," Boyer said. "He said he liked my film."

With his tight end background, Boyer counts agility and quickness among his biggest strengths. That helps him in pass protection along with other parts of his game. Boyer is focused on keeping those traits as he continues to bulk up.

Boyer talked to the Georgia staff about returning to Athens for a camp either in the spring or summer. He's an interesting name to keep an eye on, especially as he continues to grow and develop as an offensive lineman.