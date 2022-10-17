Still, the lengthy distance Telford recently traveled to witness her first Georgia game is not quite as great as the extraordinary passion and connection she has when it comes to Bulldogs football.

Every year, to stadiums around the nation, many college football fans travel far and wide to see their favorite team. Joining that devoted group last week in Athens was Paula Telford , perhaps better known by her UGASports and Twitter handle, ValkyrieDawg .

Hailing from the city of Cork, Ireland, or what is roughly 4,000 miles away from Athens, Telford was a fan of college football for years without ever having set foot in the United States. However, she was without a team—a rooting interest.

“From best I can tell, if you’re a college football fan here [in the United States], you’re either born into a rooting interest, you live near the school, or you’re an alumnus of the school,” Telford said to UGASports in an eloquent Irish accent. “But, if you’re going to root for a particular college team from where I’m from, you have to pick a team you feel connected to. And, until 15 years ago, I had yet to find that connection.”

That all changed for Telford on November 10, 2007, when 10th-ranked Georgia hosted 18th-ranked Auburn in a high-profiled affair at Sanford Stadium. She was watching a pregame show prior to the 3:30 ET kickoff when the Bulldogs’ head coach at the time, Mark Richt, appeared on her screen.

It’s safe to say the majority of college football fans have had that one moment which fully immersed them into the sport, perhaps causing them to root for one particular team over all the rest. For Telford, her moment was when she heard Richt speak.

“In the interview, Coach Richt talked about his faith, and how he found his faith from football. He talked about his team, and how his job was to make his team not only better football players—but better men,” Telford said. “My team connection came right then after I heard Mark Richt. I just knew right then he was my coach! If I had to, I would go to war for that man! And I was no doubt going to watch that Georgia-Auburn game.”

The 2007 Georgia-Auburn game is still considered one of the best gameday atmospheres in the program’s extensive history. Longtime Bulldog faithful won’t soon forget how their team ran out in front of a hysterical crowd on national television wearing alternative black jerseys for the first time ever. A two-touchdown second-quarter lead for Georgia soon evaporated and Auburn held a three-point advantage in the third quarter. However, the Bulldogs scored 28 unanswered points en route to a 45-20 memorable victory.

“What a game that was!” Telford exclaimed. “And, from where I was watching in Ireland, it was like I could feel the energy coming through the television. I said right then about the Georgia Bulldogs: ‘This is my team!’”

Since then, it often hasn’t been easy for Telford to follow her passion. Unlike most Georgia football fans, she experiences internet limitations, restricted access to reliable news outlets, and a five-hour time difference in Ireland. But, as she proclaims, “ValkyrieDawg wouldn’t change it for the world!” Through social media channels, namely Twitter and UGASports’ primary online message board, The Dawgvent, Telford has rarely missed a beat when it comes to the Bulldogs.

“College football is the purest form of the sport. And, because of the online community which is associated with the sport, whether that’s on the Vent (The Dawgvent) or Twitter, I feel right at home with no limitations to follow Georgia football,” she said. “In fact, because of that ‘community,’ I’ve never felt more at home when I’m actually thousands of miles away from all the Bulldog fans. No matter the distance, we can all talk about Georgia football together—and it’s great!”

Offline and out in public in Ireland, however, it’s another story for Telford when supporting her passion for the Bulldogs.

“When I’m wearing Georgia’s Power ‘G’ logo, like on a hoodie, a cap, or something like that, I don’t think many people know what it is or what it represents,” she said. “And for the few who do think they recognize the logo, most believe I’m a big fan of the Green Bay Packers.”

Soon after the Bulldogs captured the national championship last January, Telford’s online experience with Georgia football was expanded even further when she connected with Gary Avelar, a middle school teacher in Grovetown, Georgia, and also known online as NattyDawg. The pair instantly connected, discussing everything—first online publicly, then privately—from each other’s faith to their tattoos to, of course, Georgia football. A first date in Atlanta ensued, followed by a trip for Avelar to Ireland last summer. It was then the couple planned a trip for Telford to visit Athens in the fall for a Bulldogs game. As for which specific game, there was little question who would be Georgia’s foe.

“I had fallen in love with Georgia football 15 years before when the Bulldogs played Auburn,” Telford said. "I was going to come full circle and watch Georgia host Auburn again for my first live Bulldogs game.”